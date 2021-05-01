Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
The sermon at 10:30 a.m. Sunday will address the question “Is it true … that good people go to heaven?”
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Our Divine Connection and Calling” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 15:18-27.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church will host a rummage cleanup giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. All items that were not sold at the previous sale will be free. There are still quality items, including clothing, furniture, kitchen items and knickknacks.
Delivery will not be available. Attendees are asked to use the parking lot entrance to the church, which is located at 201 E. Markland Ave. Packing materials will be available.
Howard County National Day of Prayer Committee
The Howard County National Day of Prayer will take place at noon Thursday on the east side of the courthouse square in downtown Kokomo, 189-101 W. Walnut St.
The national event will feature individuals from the community leading prayers for the city, government, families, schools, churches, media and businesses.
Though some chairs will be provided, attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs if possible. In the event of inclement weather, the national day of prayer will take place on Facebook Live at “National Day of Prayer – Kokomo, IN.”
For more information, contact Jessica Sinning from the Kokomo Rescue Mission at jsinning@rescuekokomo.org or by phone at 765-456-3838.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
At 4 p.m. today, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will sell quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans as a fundraiser for the Outreach Committee. Chicken or beef and noodles will be $4 a pint and $7 a quart. Sides will be $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
The church is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Preorders will not be available. Orders will be taken and picked up outside, drive-thru style, on a first come, first served basis. Stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will sponsor its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 in the school gym, 1229 N. Washington St.
Available for sale will be a variety of flowers and plants, including some vegetable plants and some other garden-related art and décor.
Those who attend are asked to use the door on the east side of the gym. All proceeds will benefit the church’s sister parish, St. Therese, in Mar Franc, Haiti.
For more information, call 765-452-6021 or go online to www.stpatrick-kokomo.org.
Union Baptist Church
Union Baptist Church will host a carry-out lasagna supper from 5 to 7 p.m. May 8. Each ticket costs $10 and includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
The church is located at 8280 E. C.R. 800 North, Forest.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
Brookside Free Methodist church will host an all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry from 4 to 6 p.m. May 15 at the church, 190 400 South, Kokomo.
The menu will include fish or tenderloin, green beans, your choice of coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, a drink and dessert. Carryout will be available.
Tickets for anyone age 11 and older cost $10 at the door or $9 in advance, for children ages 4 to 10 cost is $6 at the door or $5 in advance. Children age 3 and under get in for free.
The church will sell advance tickets from 10 a.m. to noon May 12, noon to 2 p.m. May 13 and 9 to 11 a.m. May 14.
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church has two scholarships available to area students.
The Walter Mayer Ministerial Education Scholarship, named in honor of a Grace United Methodist Church pastor, may be awarded to any applicant who is attending or planning to attend a seminary accepted by the Indiana Conference Board of Ordained Ministry.
The Widner/Voorhis Music Scholarship may be awarded to a Howard County resident who is enrolled in an academic program leading to a career in music. Preference will be given to a person whose study emphasizes piano and/or keyboard performance.
Information and applications are available online at kokomograce.org. The deadline to apply is noon May 14.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a large rummage sale to raise money for missions.
The indoor sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 and 21. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon May 22 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St. Shoppers should use the main entrance.
Congregants have donated clothing, furniture, toys, household items and other items. There also will be a bake sale.
Shoppers will be able to fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods.
For more information, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Calvary Baptist Church
Gospel Hour returns with Ernie and Jason Couch at 4 p.m. Sunday. The father-and-son duo formed the group called Ernie Couch and Revival and come all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. Ernie plays the keyboard, and Jason plays the bass guitar and drums.
They have performed for millions of folks coast to coast and have recorded with many popular artists, such as George Jones, George Beverly Shea, Jake Hess, Patti Page and others.
The church is located at 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo. Freewill offerings will be taken. Attendees are asked to follow all city, county and state COVID-19 protocols.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “The Sixth Trumpet and the Calm” from Revelation 9 and 10.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Pokémon Go players are welcome to access the church’s new Pokestop at Centennial Rock outside the church building.
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
