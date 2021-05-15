Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “Calming the Chaos,” an ongoing series that will tackle “some of today’s big issues,” such as abuse, addiction, anger, anxiety, depression and suicide.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Unfolding the Mystery of Christ’s Ascension” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Acts 1:1-11.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
Brookside Free Methodist church will host an all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the church, 190 400 S., Kokomo.
The menu will include fish or tenderloin, green beans, your choice of coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, a drink and dessert. Carryout will be available.
Tickets at the door cost $10 for anyone 11 and older, $6 for children between the ages of 4 and 10 and free for children 3 and under.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a large rummage sale to raise money for missions.
The indoor sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon May 22 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St. Shoppers should use the main entrance.
Congregants have donated clothing, furniture, toys, household items and other items. There also will be a bake sale.
Shoppers will be able to fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods.
For more information, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 3 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required and can be made online at redcrossblood.org.
Second Missionary Baptist ChurchFEMA, the Indiana Department of Health and Second Missionary Baptist Church will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and May 22 at the church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
The clinic will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine to adults 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available for children ages 12 to 17.
Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees may also make an appointment online at OurShot.IN.Gov or by calling 211.
For more information, contact the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-2405.
South Side Christian ChurchSouth Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, will host its third and final “Baskets of Love” giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m. May 24. The giveaway will feature cleaning supplies.
Meridian Street Christian ChurchMeridian Street Christian Church will host a May Ladies Tea at 2 p.m. May 25. Dave Turner will be available to appraise collectibles, and light refreshments will be served.
The event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Meridian Street Christian Church is located at 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Call 765-628-7105 for more information.
Curtisville Christian ChurchAt 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “The Temple and the Two Prophets,” from Revelation 11.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
