Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “Calming the Chaos,” an ongoing series that will tackle “some of today’s big issues,” such as abuse, addiction, anger, anxiety, depression and suicide.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“A Foretaste of God’s Promises” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Romans 8:19-27 and Acts 2:1-11.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 3, at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required and can be made online at redcrossblood.org.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, will host another “Baskets of Love” giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday. The giveaway will feature laundry baskets full of cleaning supplies, such as laundry soap, all-purpose cleaner, paper goods, shower cleaner and toilet paper.
Meridian Street Christian Church
Meridian Street Christian Church will host a May Ladies Tea at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Dave Turner will be available to appraise collectibles, and light refreshments will be served.
The event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Meridian Street Christian Church is located at 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Call 765-628-7105 for more information.
Grace Relations Kokomo
The Grace Relations coalition of Kokomo will host a community Pentecost service from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Studebaker Park, behind the Carver Community Center, at 901 E. Havens St., Kokomo. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs.
For more information, contact Second Missionary Baptist Church at 765-452-8214.
In His Image Church
In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. June 5. The menu will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee. Freewill offerings will be accepted, and carryout will be available.
For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Calvary Baptist Church
Livin Forgivin, a local favorite, will be at Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. June 6.
Livin Forgivin is a Southern gospel-style quartet. They have a passion to serve the Lord through song. “Without Him dying on the cross for our sins, we wouldn’t have what we have today. We hope you will enjoy the music and, most of all, hear the message!”
Livin Forgivin’s philosophy is that “we are all called to love one another as brothers and sisters. We need to do this now more than ever!”
Join them at Calvary Baptist, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo, on June 6 for an hour of spiritual blessings. A freewill offering will be taken. Attendees are asked to follow all city, county and state COVID-19 protocols.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “War in Heaven” from Revelation 12.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
