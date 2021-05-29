Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
MorningStar ChurchSunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “Calming the Chaos,” an ongoing series that will tackle “some of today’s big issues,” such as abuse, addiction, anger, anxiety, depression and suicide.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New BeginningsChristian Fellowship“Worshiping and Walking With Our ‘Three-in-One’ God” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Romans 8:12-18.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First FriendsMeeting of KokomoThe American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required and can be made online at redcrossblood.org.
In HisImage ChurchIn His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. June 5. The menu will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee. Freewill offerings will be accepted, and carryout will be available.
For more information, call 765-438-1871.
CalvaryBaptist ChurchLivin Forgivin, a local favorite, will be at Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. June 6.
Livin Forgivin is a Southern gospel-style quartet. They have a passion to serve the Lord through song. “Without Him dying on the cross for our sins, we wouldn’t have what we have today. We hope you will enjoy the music and, most of all, hear the message!”
Livin Forgivin’s philosophy is that “we are all called to love one another as brothers and sisters. We need to do this now more than ever!”
Join them at Calvary Baptist, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo, on June 6 for an hour of spiritual blessings. A freewill offering will be taken. Attendees are asked to follow all city, county and state COVID-19 protocols.
CurtisvilleChristian ChurchThis Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “The Rise of the Beast,” from Revelation 13.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
