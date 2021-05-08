Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be a special Mother’s Day celebration.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a large rummage sale to raise money for missions.
The indoor sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 and 21. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon May 22 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St. Shoppers should use the main entrance.
Congregants have donated clothing, furniture, toys, household items and other items. There also will be a bake sale.
Shoppers will be able to fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods.
For more information, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 3 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required and can be made online at redcrossblood.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Gift of Our Holy Helper” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 15:18-27.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will sponsor its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the school gym, 1229 N. Washington St.
Available for sale will be a variety of flowers and plants, including some vegetable plants and some other garden-related art and décor.
Those who attend are asked to use the door on the east side of the gym. All proceeds will benefit the church’s sister parish, St. Therese, in Mar Franc, Haiti.
For more information, call 765-452-6021, or go online to www.stpatrick-kokomo.org.
Union Baptist Church
Union Baptist Church will host a carryout lasagna supper from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Each ticket costs $10 and includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
The church is located at 8280 E. C.R. 800 North, Forest.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
Brookside Free Methodist church will host an all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry from 4 to 6 p.m. May 15 at the church, 190 400 South, Kokomo.
The menu will include fish or tenderloin, green beans, your choice of coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, a drink and dessert. Carryout will be available.
Tickets for anyone older than 11 will be $10 at the door or $9 in advance. Tickets for children between the ages of 4 and 10 will be $6 at the door or $5 in advance. Children 3 and younger will be admitted free.
The church will sell advance tickets at the following times: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday; noon to 2 p.m. Thursday; and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday.
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church has two scholarships available to area students.
The Walter Mayer Ministerial Education Scholarship, named in honor of a beloved pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, may be awarded to any applicant who is attending or planning to attend a seminary accepted by the Indiana Conference Board of Ordained Ministry.
The Widner/Voorhis Music Scholarship may be awarded to a Howard County resident who is enrolled in an academic program leading to a career in music. Preference will be given to a person whose study emphasizes piano and/or keyboard performance.
Information and applications are available online at kokomograce.org. The deadline to apply is noon Friday.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., special guest Jody England will deliver a message for Mother’s Day.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
