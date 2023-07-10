Depending on what you’re interested in, Pfc. Carl Hughes Jr.’s story could start in a variety of times and places across the globe.
It could start on a Kokomo football field, where the Bon Air athlete intercepted a pass from an Eastern High School player and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. It could start in Vietnam, where he served as an infantryman and earned a Silver Star — the Army’s third-highest award for gallantry. Or, you could start at Northside Park, two blocks away from the house he grew up in.
For a while, the park was known as the Carl Hughes Memorial Field, where the Northside Little League played. A placard was installed at the park 49 years ago to celebrate the man who spent his last moments alive as a hero.
The park was rededicated to Carl on Friday.
Jim Gibbons spoke during the ceremony. With a thick Boston accent, and the right side of his face partly immobile, he told the crowd what he remembered about the man who saved his life.
Heroic actions
Karen Clelland, Carl’s widow, heard the details of Jim’s story a day earlier. Although they had known about each other for decades, Karen and Jim hadn’t met in person until last week.
Jim had visited Kokomo before, though. He and his wife visited Carl’s grave but weren’t able to find his family.
Sitting in a City Hall conference room, Jim said he has a vivid memory of the day Carl died.
He remembers waking up in Vietnam on Dec. 14, 1969, and grumbling to Carl about having to work on a Sunday. Their platoon was supposed to scout out an area for enemy soldiers and traps. It was a warm day.
When they broke for lunch, a call came in over the radio. Another platoon was under attack and needed support. Jim remembered bracing himself for something heavy on the helicopter ride there.
“That’s when we went over,” Jim said. “Kicking over a hornets nest.”
They had just met with sergeants in the area when a Vietnamese soldier ran into them.
Everyone, including the enemy soldier, was shocked, Jim said. The Vietnamese soldier was the first to snap out of it.
Jim watched as the two sergeants were shot and fell to the ground. Then he felt a bullet crash through his right temple. It felt like getting beamed by a plastic ball. He thought, “I’m going to need plastic surgery.”
He felt a few more impacts on his face. Assuming he had been been shot multiple times in the head, he thought he would need quite a bit of plastic surgery.
The secondary impacts were actually his facial nerves being severed and his muscles contorting. The single bullet exited his body just below his ear.
“Time really slows down in those situations,” Jim said. Everything happened in hundredths of a second.
Jim fell, landing face down in a pool of water.
He wasn’t conscious when Carl killed the enemy soldier, took care of a nearby machine gun nest and dragged him to safety. So he didn’t realize Carl had been shot in the chest when Carl crawled over to save him.
He wouldn’t piece that information together until decades later, when he found out about Carl’s Silver Star.
The Associated Press listed Carl as the 1,073rd Hoosier to die in the war.
Bittersweet memories
Back in Kokomo, Karen and her family were looking forward to Christmas.
It was already dark outside when she got home from work, so she didn’t realize the unfamiliar car outside her parents’ house belonged to the Army.
Heading inside, the Christmas tree was lit up and her mother had already set the table for supper. Karen had just walked into the dining room when there was a knock at the door.
Her father answered the door to two Army men, who explained Carl was killed in action.
Karen’s memory of that evening ends with her collapsing in her father’s arms.
A while later, she and her parents received a bulletin from the Army that described her husband’s last heroic actions. They weren’t sure whether the story had been exaggerated, though.
John Miller, Carl’s cousin, escorted his body back to Kokomo.
When the Tribune published a March 24, 1969, list of 12 Howard County men who had been enlisted, Miller’s name was one line above Carl’s.
Denny Clelland, Karen’s current husband, was also on the list. His name was next to Carl’s. They never met, though.
Six months after Miller escorted his cousin’s body home, Denny was pinned down in a three-day battle, running out of food and bullets. Miller’s unit saved him.
Denny met Karen after the war. They fell in love and have been married for 47 years.
As a Vietnam veteran, Denny helps Karen keep Carl’s memory alive.
“He loved Karen, Karen loved him and I love Carl,” Denny said.
He’s brought Carl’s badges to veterans marches, hoping to uncover stories from people who knew him. He also visits Carl’s grave site to make sure the granite headstone stays clean.
“We have our talks, too,” Denny said of his visits with Carl.
The Kokomo Tribune published a notification that Carl’s funeral rites would take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 1969. He’s buried in Albright Cemetery.
There’s an inscription on the back of the headstone that reads in capital letters, “For glory lights the soldier’s tomb, and beauty weeps the brave. Killed in Viet-Nam.” Karen picked the inscription.
A photo of Carl was on display during the closed-casket ceremony. It had been taken during summer, when Carl was on leave to marry Karen before deployment to Vietnam. He proposed to her three months before being drafted.
The picture showed him in uniform, posing next to a globe and an American flag. When Karen looks at it, she can still see the orneriness in his eyes and his gap-toothed smile.
“It’s him,” Karen said. “It’s definitely him.”
She and Carl met at Bon Air and began dating when she was in seventh grade and he was a freshman at Kokomo High School.
Other than his smile, she remembers him being a good friend and an athlete. He primarily played basketball and football.
Unanswered letters
When Jim eventually woke up in a hospital, he wrote Carl a letter.
He never got a response.
Carl’s personal effects had already been sent home. The letter wasn’t forwarded.
Jim explained he needed multiple surgeries to get steel plates installed in his skull. He didn’t have any brain damage, though. He went to college a few months after his last surgery and eventually ended up working for FEMA.
In early 1985, National Geographic published a story about the war. The publication wanted to print the names of American soldiers who died during the war, but didn’t have enough space. Instead, the article said a book with all the names would be published in the spring.
Jim spent every lunch hour at his local bookstore, waiting to read the list.
When he finally got his hands on the book, he took it to Boston Harbor, sat down and looked for the only name he cared about. He found it. Carl was dead.
It was May 10, 1985. He was about to go on his first date with the woman he would marry, Sinuon Gibbons. As a Cambodian refugee, she had also seen war.
Years later, visiting a Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Jim found out Carl died on Dec. 14, 1969 — the same day he was shot.
Around the mid-90s, he found the contact information for Ken Ball — a member of the platoon who held Jim down when he tried to sit up and rejoin the battle after regaining consciousness during the 1969 firefight.
His wartime friend connected him with Karen. During their first phone call, they spoke for four hours.
“I certainly wanted to give her the benefit of what I knew,” Jim said.
Karen remembered feeling a bit anxious during the long phone call.
“I wasn’t going to be rude,” she said. “But it was very odd for me to hear all those things.”
Among the stories he would eventually share, Jim told Karen about the first time Carl saved his life.
Some Americans tossed a smoke grenade into their barracks as a prank. Jim was the only one who didn’t run out of bed — he figured his scratchy throat was from a cold and tried to sleep through it.
When Carl realized Jim didn’t make it out of the bunker, he ran back in to drag him out of bed.
Jim also told Karen he originally met Carl at Fort Benning, now called Fort Moore, in noncommissioned officers school.
Carl was interested to learn that Jim was from Boston, where the Celtics played. Jim was glad to make his first Midwestern friend and liked the name of Kokomo.
They both decided not to become noncommissioned officers — it felt wrong to give orders to soldiers who had more experience in Vietnam.
They got their deployment orders on the same day, listed on the same sheet of paper. At the time, neither of them knew they would end up in the same platoon.
Since they both had NCO training, they were both assigned as radio telephone operators. Carl’s callsign was 1.1. Jim was 1.2. They spent a lot of time talking to each other over the radio.
“We used to chatter on the radio all the time, we had bad radio discipline,” Jim said. “We should have known better, chattering and stuff. Telling jokes.”
They also took photos of each other to send home.
Neither of them tried to look like tough, grizzled soldiers. They smiled for the camera. Carl wanted to show off his radio phone.
A day in the park
Northside park was once used for Northside Little League baseball games. They’ve since moved to Championship Park.
There’s a new pump track in the park now. Jim figured Carl would have enjoyed it. Karen agreed.
A mural was painted for the rededication by Rhonda Eads in May.
It depicts a diving eagle with a Purple Heart in its beak and Carl’s dog tags around its neck. There’s a rippling American flag in the background.
You’ve likely seen other murals by Eads if you frequent Kokomo’s Industrial Heritage Trail.
She painted the butterfly mural on Washington Street Bridge near Foster Park and the octopus wall at the Al Berryman Memorial Park & Splash Pad. She’s currently working on a large mural near the Kokomo Humane Society.
City development specialist Tom Tolen, who played a key role in organizing the rededication, was the first to speak at the rededication. He told the crowd about the new mural and a sign that had been installed.
“We’re doing all that for a new generation so we don’t forget,” Tolen said. “We don’t forget in Kokomo — in America — our heroes. And Carl is just that. ... Carl Hughes Jr.’s final act was heroic. He saved a man’s life, a fellow soldier, a great friend.”
Karen was misty-eyed when she stepped up to the podium with her husband.
“This is all about Carl and honoring him. And everybody knows what an awesome guy he was. He loved everybody — his family, his friends,” Karen said. “I’m sad, but I’m overwhelmed, too, with how honored we all are for Carl.”
Jim also stepped up to the podium with his spouse. Initially, he was hesitant to speak at the event. The bullet wound paralyzed part of his face and he isn’t able to project his voice as well as others.
But when it was time for the dedication, he stepped up to face the crowd of elected officials, servicemen and Carl’s family and friends.
He told them about meeting Carl at Fort Benning, their time spent chatting on the radio and eventually finding out Carl had saved his life.
“I was impressed. It was very palpable to hear what he did,” Jim said. “He really was a hero.”
Jim was glad to visit Kokomo and meet Carl’s family. He joked there was another cousin to meet every time he turned around.
Nearby, American flags rippled along the park’s length of the trail. There was an Army flag among them — it faced a sign draped with a cloth sporting the city’s emblem.
Jim and Karen stood on opposite ends of the sign and grasped the cloth. Lifting the drape in unison, they were met with Carl’s smile and parts of his story.
Other parts of his story, such as his skill on the basketball court or friendly smiles shared during a meal at Scotty’s Hamburgers, were told once the ceremony ended.
Continuing to remember
The rededication’s guests of honor met at Oscar’s Pizza after the ceremony. Jim didn’t know he was about to receive a meaningful present — he was just trying to be the least picky eater when the party ordered a few pizzas.
Rodney Cupp was also invited to the meal, although he wasn’t a member of Carl’s family.
Years prior, a kid saw military medals sticking out of a garbage can. He fished them out of the refuse and brought them to Cupp’s antique shop.
When Cupp saw the worn down shadowbox filled with military decorations, he knew the medals belonged to a hero. There was a name attached, too: Pfc. Carl L. Hughes Jr.
It was the set of medals given to Carl’s parents. Karen still has her copy of Carl’s medals.
Cupp hung on to the medals. Then, a few days before the park’s rededication, he checked the Indy Star for sports news. Carl’s story was on the front page and Cupp recognized the name.
He took the medals to Tolen and said he wanted to return them to the people who knew and loved Carl. Karen and Denny agreed Jim should receive them.
The medals were cleaned and placed in a new shadowbox.
“He would appreciate it more than anybody,” Denny said after Jim was handed the shadowbox.
Jim was certainly surprised by the gift. He vowed to hang the shadowbox in a place of honor in his house.
“That’s where they belong,” Karen told him. “They belong with you.”
