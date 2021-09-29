State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, will be retiring from public service after his current term ends in November of 2022.
The representative of House District 32 made the announcement last week in a press release. Cook stated his need to focus on personal health issues as well as helping care for his elderly father as the primary reasons for retiring.
“Serving our community at the Statehouse over the last seven years has been a tremendous honor,” Cook said in a press release. “It’s time to turn to the next chapter, which includes prioritizing my family’s health as well as my own. I appreciate the trust the residents of House District 32 have placed in me, and I’ll make sure there is a seamless transition for the constituents.”
Not mentioned in the press release is the fact that under the newly proposed House maps, Cook was drawn into the same district as House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, meaning the two would face each other in the party primary next spring if they both decided to run for re-election.
As a former school superintendent, Cook’s authored bills tended to be education focused. He worked on bills ensuring student access to mental health services and programs, requiring middle school students take a civics education class, expanding access to computer science classes and establishing Indiana’s Course Access Program.
Cook was also the driving force behind legislation often referred to as the “hot dog law,” which allows citizens to forcibly enter a vehicle to rescue an animal left unattended in the heat after notifying police.
Cook has served as the state House representative for District 32 since December 2014. The current district includes all of Tipton County and parts of Hamilton, Howard, Grant, Madison and Delaware counties.
