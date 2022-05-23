Stellantis - Electrifying 04.jpg

Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Oct. 7 after Stellantis announces $229 million investment in Kokomo operations to accelerate electrification plans, which include retooling to produce electrified, next-generation 8-speed transmissions.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Stellantis is expected to announce plans Tuesday to locate its second North American electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Kokomo, The Detroit News reported Monday evening. The newspaper cited three sources familiar with the situation.

Stellantis sent out a media email at around 4 p.m. saying the company and Gov. Eric Holcomb would make an announcement at 1 p.m. at Ivy Tech Kokomo to "provide an update on the future of its Kokomo operations."

People attending the event will be Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis North America; Brad Chambers, Indiana Secretary of Commerce; and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

The Detroit News reported Stellantis selected Kokomo over other sites in part because it offered more flexibility, among other things.

Look for a full story with details from the announcement following the 1 p.m. event.  

