Stellantis is expected to announce plans Tuesday to locate its second North American electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Kokomo, The Detroit News reported Monday evening. The newspaper cited three sources familiar with the situation.
Stellantis sent out a media email at around 4 p.m. saying the company and Gov. Eric Holcomb would make an announcement at 1 p.m. at Ivy Tech Kokomo to "provide an update on the future of its Kokomo operations."
People attending the event will be Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis North America; Brad Chambers, Indiana Secretary of Commerce; and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.
The Detroit News reported Stellantis selected Kokomo over other sites in part because it offered more flexibility, among other things.
Look for a full story with details from the announcement following the 1 p.m. event.
