The real estate company that owns Markland Mall is potentially preparing to file for bankruptcy in a move that could bring into question the future of the city's largest shopping area.
Bloomberg reported Thursday that Washington Prime Group is preparing a potential filing after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to people with knowledge of the plans.
The real estate company owns about 100 malls throughout the U.S., including 12 properties in Indiana.
Washington Prime had said the COVID-19 pandemic could impact its ability to pay its lenders, but said in November bankruptcy wasn't an option.
The company said last month it would use a 30-day grace period to continue negotiations with its lenders. Now, those talks are faltering, Bloomberg reports.
The plan to file for Chapter 11 protection isn’t final. It could change if negotiations evolve or the company’s grace period is extended, the people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg.
The news comes after the company in 2018 made a major investment in Markland Mall by demolishing the former Sears store and building space for seven new tenants.
Those new spaces are now filled by Aldi, PetSmart, OshKosh B’gosh, Carter’s and Prodigy Bar & Grill, Party City and Ross Dress for Less.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.