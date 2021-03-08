The real estate company that owns Markland Mall is potentially preparing to file for bankruptcy in a move that could bring into question the future of the city's largest shopping area.
Bloomberg reported Thursday that Washington Prime Group is preparing a potential filing after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to people with knowledge of the plans.
The real estate company owns about 100 malls throughout the U.S., including 12 properties in Indiana.
Washington Prime had said the COVID-19 pandemic could impact its ability to pay its lenders, but said in November bankruptcy wasn't an option.
The company said last month it would use a 30-day grace period to continue negotiations with its lenders. Now, those talks are faltering, Bloomberg reports.
The plan to file for Chapter 11 protection isn’t final. It could change if negotiations evolve or the company’s grace period is extended, the people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy isn't a full liquidation of assets, but, in most cases, a reorganization or restructuring of debt. In general, the debtor - in this case that's Washington Prime Group - remains in control of its business operations and is subject to oversight by the court. In most cases, some kind of plan to pay off the debt and continue to operate is established, though that requires both the court and creditors approval.
The news comes after the company in 2018 made a major investment in Markland Mall by demolishing the former Sears store and building space for seven new tenants.
Those new spaces are now filled by Aldi, PetSmart, OshKosh B’gosh, Carter’s and Prodigy Bar & Grill, Party City and Ross Dress for Less.
