The Kokomo Rescue Mission on Thursday gave nearly 120 local residents a birthday party who likely would have celebrated their special day alone.
Outside the mission, volunteers put up tables and decorated them with balloons and candy. Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer provided the decorations, as well as gift bags filled with toiletries, a Bible and other surprises for each person celebrating a birthday.
Create A Cake and Scoops donated the cake and ice cream, and a local clown called Nurse Humdinger brought some laughter and songs to the event.
The mission also held birthday parties at each one of its three shelters so residential guests staying there could also be included in the activities.
“The Community Birthday Party is very important to us,” mission leaders said in a release. “We realize that many we serve will be spending their birthday alone with no one to celebrate with them. At the party, we treat each one who attends as if it’s their personal birthday on that day.”
Participants also wrote down their name and birth date on a poster to let them know they will not be alone on their birthday, and that church members would be thinking about them and praying for them on their special day.
The event usually is held inside the dining hall, but was moved outside to the parking lot this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Since March, the mission has also been meeting the nutritional needs of those it serves by offering free Grab & Go Meals daily for lunch and dinner from a concession stand in the parking lot.
