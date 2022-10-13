The Kokomo Rescue Mission is in the middle of hosting its Fall Food Drive, and officials are asking the public for help in restocking the facility's pantry.
The drive runs through Oct. 31, per a media release, and KRM officials say that all food collected will be directly used in meals for residents, individuals served in the community through KRM's Grab and Go Meals program and individuals served in the organization's Assistance Program.
This year alone, over 70,000 meals have been prepared by the KRM's kitchen staff, which officials add is a 30% increase during the same period in 2021.
If you are willing to participate in the drive, grocery bags are available at the following locations:
- KRM office, 321 W. Mulberry St.
- Button Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1220 E. Blvd St.
- Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive
- Gordon Food Service, 1745 E. Havens St.
- Meijer, 2301 E. Markland Ave.
- Sam's Club, 1917 E. Markland Ave.
- Sunspot Natural Market, 3717 S. Reed Road
- Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
- Community First Bank (various locations)
- Financial Builders Federal Credit Union (various locations)
- First Farmer's Bank and Trust (various locations)
- Waddell's IGA, 125 W. Main St. (Russiaville)
- One More Cup Cafe, 413 S. Michigan St. (Burlington)
Officials note that you can also drop off filled grocery bags at those locations as well.
And while any food item is welcomed, organizers are specifically requesting beef stew, broth and sauces, canned fruit and vegetables, canned meats like chicken and tuna, canned beans, chilis and soups, dry pasta and pasta sauce, peanut butter, salad dressing, spices and meals in a can.
The fall food drive is sponsored by BerryComm Internet Service Provider, and anyone with additional questions is encouraged to visit the events page on KRM's website at www.kokomorescuemission.com or call the mission's office at 765-456-3838.
