Pam Givens, chief development officer at the Kokomo Rescue Mission, said it’s been a hard Thanksgiving this year for many residents. Families weren’t getting together, or dinner plans were canceled at the last minute due to concerns about COVID-19.
That’s why the mission’s annual free Thanksgiving Day meal was so important this year, she said, even though it looked more different than it ever has before.
Rather than the traditional dine-in event, the ministry this year was forced to pivot to serving meals by drive-thru, delivery or pick-up to avoid violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, limiting gatherings to 50 people in counties designated orange.
But even though it was different, that didn’t mean it was any less important, Givens said.
“People need that special touch more than ever to know someone is thinking about them and caring for them,” she said. “There’s been so much isolation this year, and for some people, that’s just devastating. So this meal is very needed this year.”
And the turnout for the meal proved it.
Executive Director Van Taylor said a horde of volunteer drivers ended up delivering nearly 430 meals to residents around the city and county. More than 125 people picked up their turkey, pie and other sides through the drive-thru, and more than 50 others walked to grab one to take home.
Taylor said the mission’s board seriously debated whether they should even do a Thanksgiving Day meal this year due to the spike in new COVID-19 cases, but they decided providing the meal was something the community needed now more than ever.
“Isolated people in our community, who are under resourced and marginalized anyways, are going to do really poorly this time of year,” he said. “The personal contact is just as important as the meal, just to let people know that you care.”
On Thursday morning, the basement at Grace United Methodist Church was a hive of activity as volunteers put together the meals inside Styrofoam containers, all while staying socially distant and working in pods to avoid contact with others in the room.
Taylor said the mission worked closely with the Howard County Health Department to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe while still being able to work efficiently to get the meals out.
But the complicated logistics didn’t seem to slow anyone down or dampen volunteers’ enthusiasm.
“It’s been humming down here,” Taylor said. “It’s really gone well. Everyone is working hard and the kitchen is cranking out the meals. It’s different, but everything is different.”
Givens said planning the meal this year took more work than it ever has, but it was all worth it on Thursday to see residents get a hot, home-cooked meal.
And even though they couldn’t stay to eat it at the church, just getting a little taste of a normal Thanksgiving dinner during such an abnormal year was something worth celebrating, she said.
“It may not be getting together with family or the traditional gathering we normally have, but at least we’re serving a traditional meal,” Givens said. “It’s comfort food that gives you a feeling of safety and love.”
