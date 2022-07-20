Windwood Park residents expressed support, but also voiced concerns, during a public hearing Monday for a $962,000 project that would fix the flooding issues that have plagued the subdivision for decades.
The Howard County Drainage Board listened to around an hour-and-a-half of testimony from residents and county officials. The project proposes to install over 4,600 feet of new, larger drainage tile throughout the subdivision and build a water and sediment control basin to capture water.
The housing addition is located west of Kokomo near the intersection of Indiana 22 and Dye Road, and has over 80 residences spread throughout the area. Residents have reported it’s not uncommon for there to be streams of water flowing through the subdivision during or after rainfall.
If approved, the project will require residents to pay back the cost of the project over 5 years through a special tax assessment. However, the county is chipping in $740,000 out of its $16-million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, which would significantly reduce residents' payments.
The proposal represents the first the county plans to tackle through the $3 million in APR money it approved for flood-mitigation projects like this one.
County Commissioner Paul Wyman, who serves on the Drainage Board, told Windwood Park residents that with the county paying for the majority of the project, this would be the cheapest option they'd ever see in their lifetime to fix the flooding issues there.
"We know, because of the work that we've been doing, that we needed to put a significant amount of money toward these types of projects," Wyman said. "So for you guys to be the benefactor of three quarters of a million dollars out of the gate is just absolutely huge."
But resident Joanna Brock told the board that even with the reduced amount she would have to pay toward the project, it was still too expensive for her fixed income.
She said she's already set to pay more in property taxes after her assessment increased by $22,000. With an extra payment on top of that for the project, Brock said, it was too much.
"I'm hoping that this project does not go forward because I already live on a fixed income," she said. "I hate it for the people that do have a flooding problem, so I understand that, but we'll have this fee for 5 years."
But Nadine Owens said she is one of the residents who has severe flooding issues on her property, and she fully supports the project and the 5-year payment that would come with it.
She told the board that during heavy rains, the crawl space beneath her home floods to within inches of the main floor, and her front and back yards turn into ponds.
"I have pictures of my dog swimming in the backyard," Owens said. "I want something done."
County Surveyor Dave Duncan said that for decades, residents have only paid a maintenance fee of $2.50 per acre to maintain the drainage systems in the housing addition. The fee brings in $2,500 a year, which has been woefully inadequate to keep up the tiles and ditches there, he said.
Duncan said that now there's a chance to fix the problem and save residents a lot of money in the process, so the time is right to complete the project.
"Everybody's going to get up and have an opportunity to say, 'You know, this sucks. I don't like it,'" he told residents. "But all I'm gonna say is this is the best opportunity that you guys have."
The Drainage Board took the comments made during the hearing under advisement and will vote on whether to to approve or deny the project during its next regular meeting Aug. 1.
