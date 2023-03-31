A Kokomo Fire Department report provided to the Tribune on Thursday indicated investigators are still determining what caused a blaze to break out Tuesday evening at a restaurant on the city’s south side.
Firefighters were first called out to the Korner Kitchen, 1720 W. Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the incident, per the report.
Upon arrival, first responders were reportedly met with heavy smoke coming from the structure’s roof, and flames appeared to also be showing on a wall near the restaurant’s kitchen, the report indicated.
Korner Kitchen south was reportedly closed at the time the fire broke out, and investigators note that a firewall helped prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining businesses.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were again dispatched to the restaurant on a report of rekindling, per investigators.
After gaining entry into the restaurant, officials were able to extinguish the hot spot, pull most of rest of the ceiling down and wet the entire front area of the building, according to the report.
The cause of the fire — which caused nearly $200,000 in damages — is still under investigation, though investigators in the report appeared to indicate that the cause of the ignition was “unintentional.”
The Tribune attempted to reach out to Korner Kitchen’s management and the property owner for Jackson Square Shopping Center, but they were not available for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.