Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.