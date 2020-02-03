Spectators at this week's Indy Winter Classic Dog Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will have a chance to meet a local war hero.
During the show — which runs from Thursday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 9 — the United States War Dogs Association Chapter 3 out of Kokomo will have a booth set up where attendees will be able to shake paws and take photographs with retired Sgt. First Class Brutusz.
Brutusz is an 8-year-old German Shepherd who served six years in the U.S. Army as a Patrol Explosive Detection Dog.
The Indy Winter Classic has free admission on Thursday and then admission is $7 Friday through Sunday. There is also an $8 parking fee.
Thursday show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then the show will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the remaining three days.
The War Dogs Association is a non-profit dedicated to remembering, supporting and honoring the military working dog. For more information on the organization, visit its website at www.uswardogs.org.
To learn more about the Indy Winter Classic and to see a schedule, visit https://www.hoosierkennelclub.org/IWC.html.
