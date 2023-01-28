Rev. Robert A. Lee was honored with a Sagamore of the Wabash shortly before the Doing the Dream event began at Ivy Tech’s Hingst Hall on Thursday.
State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, stood in for Governor Eric Holcomb to present the award. As soon as he announced the award, members of the audience stood to applaud Lee. Their cheers went on for 35 seconds.
Taking the podium, Karickhoff informed the crowd, “The Sagamore of the Wabash is the highest honor the Governor bestows.” He noted that past recipients have included presidents, astronauts and ambassadors.
Karickhoff explained he initially met Lee in 1986, when Lee was appointed to the Kokomo Park Board.
Lee would go on to serve 28 years with the Park Board, appointed by five mayors, Karickhoff added.
“You see, Rev. Lee is a Kokomoian first and foremost,” Karickhoff said.
Lee moved to Kokomo in 1981 to become the lead pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Later, in 1993, he led the church’s expansion efforts when the congregation grew.
Karickhoff highlighted three key points he felt exemplified Lee’s lifetime of service: Lee’s honorary associate of science degree in college and community service, awarded by Ivy Tech; Lee’s lifetime achievement award from the NAACP; and Lee’s numerous awards as a decorated Vietnam war veteran.
In accepting the award, Lee thanked Jesus and the Sagamore selection committee.
“I don’t take it lightly,” Lee said. “I’ve come to love Kokomo. I love the people in Kokomo. That’s who I serve.”
When he ran for Center Township Trustee, Lee noted, his campaign signs did not list a political party. Instead, he chose to represent his values that people should go before politics.
“I’m still serving the people,” Lee said with a chuckle. “I’m just not doing the politics thing.”
As the Thursday evening event began to wind down, Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Chancellor, Ethan Heicher, announced Ranisha Young as the 2023 recipient of the Doing the Dream Diversity Scholarship.
The scholarship is funded by donations, and Heicher noted the Lee family “got us off to an amazing start this year” with a generous donation.
