The sudden bang of piano keys followed by a burst of laughter echoed through the lobby of the Rhum Academy of Music earlier this month.
“Good girl,” CEO Sami Lightsey said, looking toward the piano and smiling.
A couple seconds later, Bonny, Lightsey’s 6-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever, got down from the piano and grabbed a treat from her owner’s hand before she lay down on her side in the afternoon sun.
For a little over a month now, Bonny has spent a few hours nearly every day at the Rhum Academy of Music, mostly during open daytime hours.
And while she’s been playfully dubbed the facility’s “mascot,” Bonny still has a bit of growing up to do, Lightsey noted, though the dog’s presence has been nothing but positive.
“She’s new to our family, so I wanted to keep her involved with my life and not leave her alone too often,” said Lightsey, who also teaches music lessons at the academy. “… So far, everyone she’s met is about as excited to see her as she is to see them. There’s been a few times I’ve had her here during student lessons, and as long as I can keep her well-behaved, they’re happy to have her here.
“We’ll be doing warm-ups, and she (Bonny) will sit at their feet and get pets and all that kind of stuff,” Lightsey added. “And when I’ve had her here when I’m not teaching, she’s been able to just hang out in the lobby, and it’s a great way to entertain other students’ siblings who have to sit and wait.”
And though Bonny is still learning the ins and outs of the Rhum Academy of Music, Lightsey said she is excited about the role that Bonny might be able to play for the facility’s students in the future.
“My hope is to keep training her and get her used to being around people and in the academy so that I can even have her here during all my music lessons and things,” Lightsey said. “Many students get really nervous sometimes, whether they’re performing or even just within their lessons … or if it’s a new student who’s new to their teacher and isn’t used to performing in front of anybody. So having something around that makes them feel comfortable and appreciated and brings them out of their shell a little bit, that’s what I think will be one of Bonny’s biggest benefits.”
James Lightsey, Sami’s husband and fellow instructor at the academy, agreed with his wife, saying that Bonny’s presence has already been a big pick-me-up since she first started coming to the music academy last month.
“She’s just a dog that’s easy to please and a huge blessing to have here,” he said. “She’s really easy to train and a great listener.”
James added that he’s also excited about what lies ahead.
“Who knows,” he said laughing, “maybe one day she’ll even be our official drum stick retriever.”
