Abbee Summers and Tyson Schoolman have been in the physical therapy game for more than 40 years combined.
Almost all of those years are in the local community. Now, the two are teaming up for their own venture.
Right Path Physical Therapy and Performance Academy opened late November at 1558 E. Boulevard St., Suite E. The facility specializes in out-patient physical therapy, including pre-operation, post-op, sports injuries and chronic pain.
“We feel we have a special skill set between us that could mesh well,” Summers said.
Both Summers and Schoolman are licensed physical therapy assistants.
Right Path has a whole-body approach. Staff will work with a patient concerning their injury but take a broader look at the entire body. Joint pain in the knee, for example, could likely be linked to an ailment in the hip or back. The whole body is connected.
“If we don’t fix it all, you’ll be back,” Summers said.
Patients need a referral from a physician, though Indiana law allows people to access physical therapy for up to six weeks if their insurance covers it. Free injury consultation screenings are available.
Plenty of patients have walked through Right Path’s doors already. Having decades of relations with community physicians helps.
“We had people just waiting (for us) to open our doors,” Summers said.
The facility features workout and therapy equipment, along with a turf field.
Right Path isn’t just for people on the mend, though. Its owners are preparing to fully promote its Parisi Speed School in the coming months.
Geared toward athletes and kids who want to get up and moving, Parisi Speed School helps athletes improve their linear and multi-directional speed. The speed training is utilized by coaches and athletes across the country, including former National Football League players Chris Long and Greg Olsen.
The hourlong sessions are divided into 15-minute segments.
The first quarter is a warmup. The next 15-minute block is learning a specific skill.
If the skill is acceleration — reaching max speed quickly — exercises might include learning to move the arms fast or wall drives.
A wall drive has an athlete push against a wall with their hands. The body is at a 45-degree angle and athletes drive their legs up. The exercise emphasizes pushing into the ground to generate speed.
Schoolman said a skill is broken down into easy-to-understand pieces.
The last half of class is applying those skills and incorporating games and competitions at the end.
“We try to make it fun in the final quarter,” Schoolman said.
Parisi training is available to athletes aged 7 to 22. Staff at Right Path will put athletes through an evaluation to determine the best possible class for them. There are classes for elite athletes, kids who need a little more movement in their lives and those in between.
Schoolman said Right Path’s speed training classes are meant to build character and confidence and give children positive reinforcement.
“We wanted to make a difference,” he said. “Every time a kid is here, it should be the most positive hour of their day.”
That extends to Right Path as a whole, Summers added.
“People walk in and think we truly care about what their outcome is,” she said.
Parisi speed training was in Kokomo once before, about 15 years ago.
“It really made sense to bring it back to Kokomo,” Schoolman said.
Summers hopes to partner with area schools in the future.
“I think we will see a huge decline in injuries,” she said.
Right Path is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Parisi Speed School classes are available starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. There are multiple classes each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.