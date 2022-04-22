PERU — The road leading into Frances Slocum State Forest has been closed for the next five years after officials say the area had become a hotbed for vandalism, partying and illegal dumping.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Miami County Board of Commissioners reached a joint agreement last year to close the half-mile stretch of County Road 510 located in the state forest. The property is now only accessible by walking or horseback riding.
Kerry Worl, superintendent of the Miami County Highway Department, first petitioned commissioners last year to close the road, saying it doesn’t benefit the county or the roadway system and is an unnecessary expense.
The road runs south from Indiana 124 for about half of a mile before it enters the DNR-controlled forest. It then continues into the property for another half of a mile before it ends at a turnaround by the Mississinewa River.
Amanda Smith, property manager of the forest known locally as Okie Pinokie, said the DNR decided to partner with the county on the closure due to the increase in criminal activity there.
She said the forest has always had some vandalism and partying, but it’s become increasingly worse over the years. Now, it’s a persistent problem that jeopardizes the property.
Smith said people have dumped semi tires and roofing shingles there. Trees are found painted with symbols and graffiti that have to be sprayed off. Underage drinking and partying is common. Others off-road on the trails, tearing up the paths for hikers and horse riders.
“There was just a lot of destruction to the property and the road back to it,” Smith said. “It was becoming a constant issue. Even though we were patrolling it more, no one can be there 24-7 on every inch of the property. It’s 500 acres, so that’s just not possible.”
The forest also became the site of a high-profile murder in 2018, when the body of a man who had been beat to death after a party in the woods was found the next day by mushroom hunters. Two people have been convicted of the crime, and another is set to face trial this year.
Smith said the forest is still open for hiking, hunting, horseback riding and other activities, but it is now only a park-and-walk area. The DNR installed a gate where the road enters the forest and is in the middle of expanding the parking area there.
The site is also accessible from parking areas on 625 East and the area below the dam at Mississinewa Reservoir.
Smith said that for disabled hunters and fisherman, the DNR will provide help to access the forest if they call her office. The move came after she received complaints from some property users.
The DNR has agreed to maintain and manage the county road located in the forest, and is also providing funding to the county to maintain the half-mile section from Indiana 124.
Smith said the goal of the closure is to cut down on criminal activity in the forest, and the county will reevaluate its decision in five years to determine if the road should stay closed.
In the meantime, the property remains open and useable, just not for those who want to drive in.
“You can still enjoy it and have your fun day, and there’s multiple ways to get to the property,” Smith said. “It’s still an accessible property.”
