Seven robotics teams set up work stations around a makeshift practice arena in AndyMark Inc. on Saturday. The majority had driven from out of county and found camaraderie among potential competitors.
Each of the seven teams were preparing for the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics state championship, which will start Thursday and continue through April 16 in Terre Haute.
Liz Smith, an adult mentor for Northwestern High School’s robotics team, CyberTooth, explained state championships reset previous alliances that had been formed in prior competitions.
The slate will be wiped clean at the Terre Haute competition as each Indiana robotics team tries to qualify for playoffs. During the first few games, teams will be randomly assigned alliances for every match — competition in one game could become an ally in another.
After qualification matches, the top eight teams will draft alliances for playoffs.
“We’re really excited to go to states,” Smith said. “We worked really hard on our robot, so we’re excited.”
Ultimately, Smith said, CyberTooth is aiming for world championships.
She compared the students’ practice to the schedule of traditional sports teams — they meet three to four times a week to practice or develop the coding and construction of their robot.
How the game works
Before each match, teams are divided between red and blue alliances. Balls, roughly the size of volleyballs, are placed around the field.
Once the match starts, robots have 15 seconds to fire balls into one of two stacked hoops. The lowest hoop is 3 feet and 5 inches above the ground, and the top reaches 8 feet and 8 inches. During those first 15 seconds, all of the robot’s movements must be automated.
If the robots shot a ball from their opponent’s color, the points would count toward the opposing alliance’s score.
After the first 15 seconds, drivers and operators take control. They have 135 seconds to score more points by getting balls in the hoops and climbing an obstacle similar to monkey bars. There are four rungs on the obstacle, each a little taller than the last and worth more points. The lowest bar sits at 4 feet and ¾ inches, while the tallest rung requires robots to remain suspended 7 feet and 7 inches in the air.
Teams show progress
Janna Wilson, a junior at Northwestern and one of the team captains, explained the most dramatic change to the robot has been its ability to climb.
Going into their first competition, which was held in the Northwestern gymnasium on March 5, the robot was able to pull itself to the top bar in 10 to 15 seconds.
Now, it’s able to ascend in 6 to 8 seconds, giving the team more time to score points with the balls before transitioning to the climb.
However, the improved speed has sacrificed stability. The robot must remain suspended for a few seconds for its climb to count. CyberTooth was working to fix the robot’s stability on Saturday.
Wilson said the team was confident in its ability to reach FIRST world championships and win at the state championship.
“I’m really excited, but there’s always a bit of nervousness,” Maranda Padfield, another leader on the team, said.
Thursday will mark Western High School team PantherTech’s first time at state championships since 2017. None of the students on this year’s team have ever been.
“I think everyone’s a little nervous, whether they say it or not,” said Gavan Davis, a Western senior who serves as team captain and robot driver.
After every competition, PantherTech members make improvements on their robot.
Since the first competition, Davis explained, the robot’s intake arm has been expanded to nearly the width of the entire robot. It’s also able to pick up balls quicker.
Dylan Barkley, another Western senior who acts as lead programmer and robot operator on the team, explained the automation coding has also been modified, allowing the robot to complete tasks quicker than it had at the first competition.
The Kokomo High School TechnoKats were developing their robot’s automation on Saturday.
Going into the first competition, the robot consistently got one ball in the lower basket during automation mode. By Saturday, the team was discussing whether it should play things safe with three balls in automation mode, or go for four.
The team has also developed new automation modes, allowing the robot to start in different positions of the arena.
Reinforcements, bumpers and extra climbing hooks have also been added to the robot since the first competition.
“We’ve got a lot to do,” David Brothers, a senior at Kokomo High School and software developer for the team, said of the TechnoKat’s preparations for state championships. “If we can get it done, we’ve got a chance.”
Brothers added that the robot’s light weight, estimated around 85 to 90 pounds, gives the team an edge. It’s able to score ball points or play defensively quicker than other robots.
Noting the different teams working together during the Saturday practice, Brothers said the FIRST competitions promoted “gracious professionalism.” Even during competition days, it isn’t rare for non-allied teams to help each other.
Paul Johnson, a senior at Purdue Polytechnic High School who competes with the school’s team SuPURDUEper, mirrored Brothers’ remarks.
“It’s a really great model,” Johnson said. “It’s cool to see a bunch of teams that could very well be competing against each other work together.”
The Purdue team has won every match in the 2022 competition and was the top-ranking Indiana team on Saturday.
“We’re confident that we’re going to be good,” said Xavion Owens, a sophomore at Purdue Polytechnic who helps with robot construction. He added that the team was aware there would still be challenges to overcome at the state championships.
SuPURDUEper was focusing on the robot’s ability to shoot balls into the top basket on Saturday.
“I feel pretty good with how we’ve done so far,” Johnson said. “If the season ended today, I’d be happy with how we’ve done.”
There will be 32 teams at the state championships. The winning teams will advance to the FIRST championship held in Houston, Texas, starting April 20.
