RUSSIAVILLE — Western school board candidates in contested races will be featured at a candidate forum Thursday, hosted by the Russiaville Lions Club.

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville.

Candidates will be asked a set of questions and give opening and closing statements during the event.

There are two contested races for Western school board: Honey Creek Township and an at-large seat.

Candidates for Honey Creek Township are incumbent Jill Newby, Dean Leicht and Rhiannon Thompson.

Cindy Hurst, Joey Dyer and Greg Stephens are running for the at-large seat.

Two members, Scott Gaskins and Harry Kenworthy, are running unopposed.

