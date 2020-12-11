A Russiaville man was killed Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a tree trimming incident on the county's northwest side.
According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, police were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Indiana 22 and County Road 600 West, in reference to a welfare check.
Initial scanner traffic on Thursday indicated that a resident noticed a man standing inside a bucket attached to a truck near the property, and a resident called 911 after noticing he was no longer standing inside the bucket.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located William C. Lidy, 65, who was unconscious and unresponsive and suspended approximately 40 feet in the air, the release noted.
Lidy was pronounced deceased around 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for this weekend at Community Howard Regional Health under the direction of the Howard County coroner, the release stated.
This case remains under investigation.
