RUSSIAVILLE — Russiaville native Lexi Hunt said it seemed strange that her hometown has never had a farmers market, considering so many small towns in the area have one.
So she decided to change that.
Now, Hunt is set to launch the town's first farmers market in June that she hopes will grow into a weekly event that residents can depend on to buy fresh, local produce and goods.
"Everyone I've talked to is very excited for this, and they can't wait for us to get started," she said. "They can't wait until June."
Hunt, a life skills teacher for the Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative, spent the last year laying the foundation to launch the market, including working closely with members of the Russiaville Town Council to work out details and logistics.
"I've been working with the Town Council to make sure all the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed," she said. "Every member of the Town Council has been more than accommodating."
The market will be located on town property at 250 N. Union St., right behind the Town Hall. The first market day will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13. After that, it will run the second Sunday of every month through Oct. 10.
The organization is now looking for vendors, as well as sponsorships from businesses or individuals to help financially support the undertaking.
Hunt, who serves as market director, said vendors can be farmers or makers who craft their own goods, and they've already had interest from people who make children's clothing, grow succulents and sell duck eggs.
Hunt knows firsthand how vital farmers markets can be. She and her husband both come from farming families. In fact, the couple operates their own homestead farm, where they raise pigs, chickens and grow produce in a large garden.
She said her goal is to create a local venue where residents can have access to farm-fresh food while supporting the local farming community. That's why she and her husband will also have a booth at the market.
"It's really important to us to have that fresh food, and to be able to get that food from the farms into the hands of people," Hunt said. "Sometimes there's a lack of ability to get that farm-fresh food to the general public, and I think farmers markets really bridge that gap."
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor at the market should email russiavillefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
