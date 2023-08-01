RUSSIAVILLE — A Russiaville woman was killed Sunday evening after a two-vehicle crash on the county’s southwest side.
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of 400 South and 650 West in Russiaville in reference to the incident, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
Preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a silver Ford Escape, driven by 64-year-old Frankfort resident William Gorman, reportedly rear ended a black Nissan Juke, investigators stated in the release.
The Juke was driven by 69-year-old Terry Tidler, of Russiaville, per the release, and his wife, 62-year-old Gail Tidler, was a passenger in the same vehicle.
Police say all three individuals were transported from the scene with complaints of pain, and Gail Tidler was later pronounced dead at Community Howard Regional Health.
An autopsy was performed Monday under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office, and the case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl. Myers at 765-614-3482.
You can also submit a tip using the HCSO’s mobile app or visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.