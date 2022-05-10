PERU — A local businessman is moving forward with building a new campground and RV resort at the southeast corner of U.S. 31 and 24 after the project received a special variance.
Mark Bowyer, who owns Bowyer Excavating and is the managing member of Lakeview RV Resort LLC, requested the special variance to build the campground, as well as cabins, on the property.
The company purchased two lots totaling 95 acres for $688,000 in December, according to county property records. The site includes a lake and is accessible from Eel River Cemetery Road. The company also purchased a 5.6-acre lot just east of the site for $12,000.
Bowyer said he decided to open the campground at the location because of the surge in demand for RVs that came during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that with so many people buying campers, the demand for campsites has also spiked.
"RV sales are off the charts ... but there's a lack of campsites," he told the Miami County Board of Zoning Appeals. "I'm thinking with the price of gas, people are going to want to stay closer to their homes."
Eddie Stage, owner of Stagecoach RV Sales and Services, told the board he also supports the special variance for the project because it would provide a boost to his business.
"This would be a great benefit to our company and employees for our mobile service work," he said. "We see a lot of customers come in and out, and one of the biggest complaints they have is where to go."
However, Sharon Cooley, who lives just south of the property, pushed back against the proposal, saying she had concerns the campground would impact her property value and be a disturbance.
"It's been very quiet there, and I don't really want all that disruption," she said.
But Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said there are more noisy developments than a campground that could come to the site.
He said that over the years, other businesses such as truck stops and an industrial business have considered developing the lot, which would create more of a disturbance.
"That is a very visible corner," Tidd said. "... Something may eventually develop there that may be worse with noise and those kinds of things than a campground."
Bowyer said that receiving the special variance was the first step in moving forward with other state permits required for the project, including one from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
He said water and sewage at the site will be operated by Peru Municipal Utilities, and the area won't have any septic systems.
Bowyer didn't say when the campground might open. He said they are still determining how many permanent and seasonal sites there will be, and whether a section may be a members-only kind of campground.
