UAW Local 685 will have a major glow-up this weekend for Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80s Crazy Dance. All things neon and glow-in-the-dark will be on display during the dance, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
The $5 entry fee covers the cost of a pasta bar, burger sliders, Mountain Dew cupcakes and more, as well as a T-shirt, Bona Vista Development and Training Director Allison Brantley said.
This annual event, planned and coordinated by Brantley and Jacob Moore, an intern through Kokomo Area Career Center, is not a fundraiser, but rather an event for special needs people who are a part of Bona Vista’s programs and the public to get together and have a good time, she said.
“We just want people to hear our name, hear us talk about the people we serve and how much fun they are,” she said. “We just want to show our presence here in the community.”
Not only will there be good eats and fun beats, but cosmetology students at the Kokomo Area Career Center will be available to do hair and makeup for the first hour of the event, she said.
Moore has taken hold of almost all of the preparations, from building an 8-foot-long Styrofoam boombox to cold-calling sponsors for the event.
“It’s definitely been a different experience, but I’m most excited about seeing everything come together the night of,” he said. “We’ve been working on this months, so it’s really exciting.”
Visit www.bonavista.org for more information and to register for the dance. Attendance is $5, but Brantley said people will be allowed to attend if they can’t afford the fee.
