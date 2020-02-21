PERU – A Miami County committee is asking for funding to hire a second officer to patrol the courthouse and beef up security throughout the building, which officials say has the least amount of safety-measures of any courthouse in the area.
The Miami County Courthouse Security Committee, which is made up of judges, prosecutors and elected officials, on Tuesday asked the council to consider hiring the officer to support and back up the one deputy who currently patrols the building.
Miami Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr said the second officer should be the first step in moving towards more safety measures in the building, which has had inadequate security for more than 20 years.
That includes putting in a single entrance to the courthouse that is manned by security personnel and an X-ray machine or metal detector – measures which are currently in place at the courthouses in Howard, Cass, Fulton, Grant and Wabash counties.
“Our deputy isn’t able to be in two places at once,” Spahr said. “It’s certainly makes it easier if we have a second person in the building, and it’s a step towards us getting down to a single entrance with a manned security checkpoint, like so many other government buildings we have around the state.”
Retired state trooper Paul Daugherty, who serves as the sole security officer at the courthouse, told the council those safety measures are especially needed because the courthouse is the only one in the area in which prison inmates at Miami Correctional Facility come for hearings.
He said just this week, a group of inmates accompanied by corrections officers came to the courthouse and accidently got off on the wrong floor and ended up wandering around the building.
“I hold my breath from the moment they walk into this building to the moment they leave,” Daugherty said. “I’ve read two murder warrants already to these inmates. They’re not nice people. But they’re coming in here to our courthouse every Tuesday morning.”
County commissioners this week took a major step towards implementing more safety measures by forming a committee to investigate options that would consolidate all the courts and criminal justice departments into one building in order to contain all the high-risk interactions into one area.
Commissioner Larry West said the idea would be create some kind of judicial center that would house courtrooms, the probation department, community corrections and prosecutors’ offices. All other departments would be in another building.
“That would allow us to make that one building more secure with just one entrance and a metal detector and so forth, and it wouldn’t have the amount of traffic it currently has with all the non-court-related departments in the building,” he said Thursday.
Options would include constructing a new building somewhere in town, or leasing space outside the courthouse to house some county departments, West said. Once the committee develops different options, they will be sent to a consultant to get input and cost estimates.
The council on Tuesday created a special fund that would pay for whatever option the county goes with to restructure the layout of county departments. The council voted to put $40,000 into the fund every month to build up enough savings for the project.
But Spahr urged the council do something about courthouse security sooner rather than later. He pointed to at least eight instances in the last 20 years in which there was a serious breach of safety at the courthouse, including bomb threats and suspects attempting to escape custody.
“We recognize that these things take time,” Spahr said. “But I don’t know that we should wait five years to go down to a single entrance, just from a security standpoint. I don’t think that’s wise.”
In the interim, the security committee is asking for at least one more officer to patrol the building while the county develops options for creating a judicial center.
Councilman Dick Wood agreed that something needs to happen now to increase safety at the courthouse.
“It’s come to this point, and it’s a necessary thing we have to do regardless of the money,” he said. “It’s something that has to be done.”
Council President Ralph Duckwall said the council would look at funding options for a new security officer and likely bring something to the table in April to vote on during its regular meeting.
