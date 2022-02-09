School superintendents don’t take weather classes in college, but they often find themselves playing meteorologists.
Take, for instance, fog.
Some superintendents, such as Eastern’s Keith Richie, religiously watch the 11 o’clock news.
“If (WTHR meteorologist) Angela Buchman tells me it’s going to be foggy in the morning, I make sure I’m up at 4 o’clock in the morning, 4:30,” Richie said.
Superintendents are early risers, up long before parents and students. As head administrators, superintendents have to decide each morning the best way to ensure students get to school safely and on time.
Superintendents have an early-bird group chat where they check in every morning, seeing how road and weather conditions are in the area. There are lots of “Hey, what are you seeing?” texts sent before 6 a.m.
Schools also have dedicated individuals who travel pickup routes before buses head out in the morning.
If visibility is low, superintendents start leaning toward a two-hour delay.
Now, the guessing begins.
Will the fog burn off when the sun comes up? Is a two-hour delay really needed? The decision needs to be made by about 6:30 a.m. at the absolute latest, as that’s when buses head out to pick up the first students.
“You just gotta take a chance, and sometimes you get burnt,” Richie said. “There’s no question. I’ve been up here after I call a two-hour delay, and at 7:30 it’s already burned off. Safety comes first.”
Erring on the side of caution is the guiding principle schools use when it comes to delays and cancelations.
This week has been a prime example.
Despite Winter Storm Landon moving out late last week, schools were still dealing with the fall out come Monday. County roads and side streets were snow and ice-packed.
Tri-Central called a two-hour delay for Monday on Sunday.
Roads were passable and intersections were in good shape in rural Tipton County, but Superintendent Dave Driggs said he wanted bus drivers to travel their routes in the daytime, as it was the first time school was back in person since before the storm.
Other schools followed suit Sunday and Monday morning, while some closed, including Taylor and Western.
Taylor schools closed due to drifting on east-west roads and icy conditions, according to Superintendent Chris Smith.
Many Taylor Elementary students who live in Indian Heights walk to school. Smith said a lot of sidewalks in the neighborhood weren’t clear, so kids would have had to walk in the icy streets.
The superintendent said he’d rather have an online learning day or just make up a day later in the year.
Again, safety first.
“It’s just not worth pushing it,” Smith said.
Tuesday brought a lot of the same. Kokomo and Northwestern called two-hour delays Monday evening, with the other Howard County schools deciding Tuesday morning.
How students get to school is also considered when temperatures and wind chill drop below zero — such as Jan. 26, when the “feels like temperature” was in the negatives. Most schools canceled or at least delayed.
Smith said a wind chill of -15 degrees is likely to result in a delay or cancellation at Taylor. A temperature hovering around zero with a strong wind means frostbite and hypothermia can occur in just minutes.
Certainly not walking weather, or even waiting-for-the-bus weather.
Worst-case scenarios must be taken into consideration, too. What if a bus slides off the road during a stretch of extreme cold?
“It’s scary (to think about),” Smith said.
Driggs said some school corporations have a cutoff point — such as if wind chill falls below a certain temperature — where a delay or closure is automatic.
Tri-Central prefers to evaluate each day on its own. Students don’t walk to school at Tri-Central, so the rural district might close for one cold day but be open the next.
“You hope that parents and kids know what to expect,” Driggs said.
Cold-weather cancellations usually result in some online commenters recalling their childhood experiences, claiming how they used to walk to school uphill — both ways — during blizzards.
Times have changed, as have socioeconomics. Many area schools provide assistance to children who do not have their basic needs met, including winter clothing.
It’s another reason why safety takes precedent.
Every superintendent who spoke to the Kokomo Tribune for this story noted how important communication plays in any weather decision.
Richie pulled out his phone after a school board meeting this week, showing the texts shared between area superintendents Tuesday morning. They started coming in around 5:30 a.m. With colleagues spread out across Cass, Clinton, Howard and Tipton counties, superintendents get a good idea of what conditions are in the area.
Every school district has students and staff who live outside the corporation. They also have to be taken into consideration. This makes the communication between school administrators even more valuable.
“Our superintendents really collaborate,” Smith said. “I just appreciate that.”
Richie added that no superintendent wants to be the lone wolf that doesn’t delay or cancel when everyone else does.
“I don’t want to be the only county school (that doesn’t),” he said. “That goes into it … There’s some peer pressure, too.”
