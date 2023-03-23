It’s an understatement to describe the handful of years before and during The Great Recession as tumultuous. The U.S. auto industry was in crisis with two of “The Big Three,” Chrysler and General Motors filing for bankruptcy.
The crisis, largely caused by mismanagement and increased competition, led to the U.S. government offering a bailout package to the auto companies to the tune of tens of billions to keep the U.S. auto industry afloat.
The bailout package worked as the companies continued operations and are now consistently profitable.
Also making it out whole were the United Auto Workers represented hourly retirees for Delphi Corporation, whose pensions were fully guaranteed. Left with the short end of the stick were some 20,000 salaried Delphi retirees, including more than 4,000 in Indiana.
Because the salaried employees’ approval was not necessary for the bankruptcy plan to be accepted and those employees were not tied to a collective bargaining agreement, GM did not agree to “top up” salaried pensions. The plan and its liabilities were thus taken over by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation and the federal agency cut workers; and retirees’ monthly benefits if they were larger than the statutory maximum benefit that the agency was guaranteed to pay.
The arrangement played out in conjunction with a deal negotiated by then-Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and then-National Economic Council Director Larry Summers, who led a task force that recommended billions be spent saving GM.
Part of the rationale at the time was the need to keep union workers from striking, while salaried workers were seen as more expendable.
A 2013 inspector general’s report said that while the union workers had leverage “to prolong Delphi’s bankruptcy or strike, which GM believed would significantly impact its ability to survive, Delphi’s salaried retirees had no leverage, other than what they hoped would be political leverage.”
Salaried workers’ pensions were cut between 30% to 70% when they were handed over to the PBGC, devastating many as they had to either adjust to a lower standard of living or delay retirement and continue working to make up for the lost income.
Even more devastating at the time was the loss of health care benefits, though Congress would later approve a special health tax credit for Delphi retirees, which in some cases paid up to 72% of their health care costs.
“We as salaried retirees can’t endure the loss of our pensions plus the loss of life and health insurance benefits,” Den Black, then interim chair of the DSRA, told the Tribune in June 2009. “The loss would put people in the poverty level.”
In 2009, the DSRA sued the PBGC, arguing that the government and the PBGC shouldn't be able to discriminate between them and union workers, especially since GM's rescue was initially funded by some $50 billion in government investments, and that the pension plan should not have been terminated and handed over to the PBGC.
Federal district and appellate courts rejected the DSRA’s claims, and in January 2022 the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, ending the group’s legal case and effectively upholding a federal court’s ruling that the law allows for distressed pension plans to be closed without court approval.
SUSAN MUFFLEY ACT
It’s been a long 14 years for the salaried retirees of Delphi Corporation, but the fight to fully restore the retirees’ pensions is still going strong despite numerous setbacks.
DSRA’s plan of attack is to now hope the government will fix a problem it created.
Earlier this year, the Susan Muffley Act was reintroduced to the U.S. Congress by a bipartisan coalition of Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dan Kildee, D-Michigan; Claudia Tenney, R-New York; and Gwen Moore, D-Wisconsin.
The bill is named after the late wife of Dave Muffley, a Russiaville resident and former salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corporation. Susan Muffley became sick and died while she and her husband were grappling with the hit to his retirement fund.
Dave Muffley told the Associated Press last year that he lost 30% of his pension, his promised health care coverage and his faith in government.
After taking a buyout from Delphi at age 55 to avoid a potential layoff, Dave Muffley says, he took one job after another to tide him over until he could retire at 62. It was in that time that his wife was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died within three years.
“Things fell apart, and things fell apart in a big way,” Muffley said
He estimated he’s lost at least $130,000 in savings due to the pension cuts over the years, and he’s not alone.
Dave Sedam, who worked at the Kokomo General Motors and Delphi plants for 31 years before retiring in 2005, told the Tribune in the past his pension was reduced by 40%, forcing him to work part time until he turned 62 and could start receiving Social Security payments.
“I’m not saying I’m broke or anything like that,” he said. “But you know, I had to go back to work so we could survive. And that’s what a big majority of people had to do.”
The legislation, if passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, would restore salaried Delphi retirees’ pensions for nearly 20,000 across the country, including more than 4,000 in Indiana and Howard County, as well as give them a lump-sum payment to cover the amount of money they lost since 2009 from their reduced payouts. The lump sum would come with 6% interest on top.
The legislation passed in the U.S. House of Representatives last year 254-175, with all but one House Democrat voting in favor of it and 174 Republicans voting against it.
The legislation received support from Biden, but was not heard or voted on by the U.S. Senate or included in the year-end omnibus spending bill in the Senate and thus died.
Opposition to the bill largely centered around some seeing the legislation as a bailout.
During House debate on the bill last year, Rep. Bob Good, R-Virginia, called the measure another, “Democrat bailout bill by the sponsors of the nanny state.”
“Why should the constituents of my Virginia 5th District pay for someone else’s retirement plan?” he said.
Despite not receiving a vote in the Senate last year, the bill’s authors are more confident in the bill’s prospects this year. So far the legislation has been referred to committee but has not been heard.
“We are just a few short senators away from getting this bill through the Senate. With the Delphi salaried retirees’ advocacy, I believe that momentum will be on our side,” Rep. Turner told The Detroit News earlier this year. “We’re going to work diligently to try to get this bill back out of the House again and over to the Senate, and then to try to persuade our fellow senators that this bill is paid for, this bill is rectifying an injustice, and these retirees earned these benefits.”
