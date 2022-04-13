The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is asking a metal salvage company to do more testing to determine if potentially hazardous chemicals have leaked into a residential neighborhood near Memorial Gym.
PPG Industries began testing the soil at its scrap yard located at 990 E. Carter St. in 2020 after previously enrolling the site in IDEM’s voluntary remediation program. Fort Wayne-based OmniSource also operates from the site.
Nearly all the tests found a chemical called trichloroethylene (TCE) above IDEM’s approved limits for commercial properties. The compound was commonly used in degreasing operations. It’s been linked to different kinds of cancer, including kidney, liver and cervix, as well as in the lymphatic system.
The Pittsburgh-based company also did testing at 14 off-site locations at five residential lots located west of the property around Purdum Street, which is just east of Memorial Gym.
Tests indicated one home had TCE levels 34 times above the residential limits set by IDEM. However, tests at the same site later in the year showed results that were two times below the IDEM limits.
The agency has now asked PPG to continue testing at the property to determine the true level of TCE at the site, which will determine how to proceed with testing in the future.
Meanwhile, the company is also continuing to test for TCE and other potentially hazardous chemicals at its own site. The company said in a letter to the Kokomo City Council it has completed soil testing and is nearly done with its groundwater testing. All that information will be submitted to IDEM for review.
However, the cause of the contamination is unknown. The company said some of the chemicals may have been from residue on scrap metal it received and stored at the property.
The site has a long industrial history dating back to before 1895, when it was used primarily for different glass manufacturing processes. PPG owned the property from 1895 to 1972 and said prior to 1929, the location was used for rail sidings and material storage to support a glass factory.
After 1972, the site was used by various scrap metal recycling and salvage businesses. PPG reacquired the site in 2010, when it enrolled the property in IDEM’s voluntary remediation program.
