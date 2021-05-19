PERU — No one knows why exactly the circus elephant named Big Charley killed his trainer.
But there’s no mystery on how he killed him.
In April 1901, while down at the Mississinewa River east of Peru, the elephant picked up his trainer with his trunk and smashed him against a large boulder before holding the man beneath the water.
Today, the rock on which the trainer was dashed has become a piece of local circus lore. A memorial plaque was placed on it commemorating the trainer who was killed.
For decades, it sat half submerged in mud near U.S. 31 at the former site of the Terrell Jacobs Circus Winter Quarters just north of Grissom Air Reserve Base.
But in March, that boulder was transported 20 miles to the International Circus Hall of Fame, which is located right where the incident happened 120 years ago. And that’s where it’s going to stay.
The rock is just one of the items salvaged from the Terrell Jacobs property, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes two large, dilapidated barns that once housed elephants, tigers, hippos, monkeys and leopards.
But those barns will soon be nothing more than a memory.
The Indiana Department of Transportation purchased the land in 2018 and is in the process this year of demolishing all the structures as part of the state’s plan to turn U.S. 31 into a limited access highway.
Now, all the circus memorabilia that was housed in the barns, including a steel circus wagon and animal cages, has been salvaged and moved to the circus hall of fame located east of Peru on Indiana 124.
John Wright, board president of the hall of fame, said their museum is the perfect place to house the items, considering they’re located at the site that was once the winter quarters for some of the most famous circuses in the world.
“We’re all about preserving circus history here, so we’re lucky we could salvage these artifacts,” he said.
And there were plenty of artifacts to salvage, considering the property was home to one of the most unique landmarks in the state that highlights Peru’s deep circus roots.
In 1939, Terrell Jacobs bought the land and built a barn to house the “strange beasts” he had collected, including tigers and lions, according to an article published in 1941 in the Peru Republican.
By that time, Jacobs was known around the world as “The Lion King” and considered the greatest wild animal trainer of all time by the circus community. At one point, he had the largest wild animal act in the world.
Eventually, the property became the winter home to some of the country’s leading circuses.
In 1954, Dorothy Kelly and her late husband purchased the quarters for their own circus business. Kelly was also a nationally famous elephant trainer who made appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and performed in circuses all over the country.
The couple eventually transformed the property into a kind of circus theme park complete with rides, shows and a restaurant. When Kelly retired, the two barns that played a unique behind-the-scenes role in thousands of national circus shows became unused and idle for more than 30 years.
Soon, the the structures fell into disrepair and became the targets of vandals.
Bob Cline, treasurer of the International Circus Hall of Fame, said those vandals ended up stealing or burning about half of all the items they planned to salvage from the site.
In January 2020, members of the organization walked through the barns and marked everything they wanted to take. When the contractor arrived a year later to take stock of the items, many were no longer there.
“He said, ‘I can’t find this, I can’t find that or that,’” Cline said. “That’s how much stuff had been stolen out of there. There were vandals in there all the time. They were breaking the boards off and burning them inside the barn trying to stay warm.”
But the items they were able to get were circus treasures.
That includes a menagerie wagon built in 1949 that hauled poles and canvas for the tents where the exotic animals were housed during shows. Cline said it’s one of the last unclaimed circus wagons in the nation. Most are in private collections or have been lost to time.
He said the wagon ended up at the Terrell Jacobs property in 1951 and was never used again, but it was still operational when they loaded it up in March to transport.
Two other wagons they hoped to salvage weren’t so lucky. Cline said that when they started moving those to transport, they literally fell apart and collapsed.
Now, the hall of fame is working to restore the menagerie wagon they were able to save.
“It’s going to take some work replacing some bolts and doing some welding to fix this or that, but it’s salvageable,” Cline said.
The other major find were five animal cages, including one that either served as a bird cage or a place for animals to give birth. Cline said he suspects they were birthing cages, considering the claw marks inside.
“With the scratch marks on it, that tells me they let the pregnant animals in there to give birth so they could have the cubs in there to take them,” he said.
All the salvaged items are getting some love and care this week as part of the hall of fame’s annual work week, when volunteers from all around the country work to spruce up the grounds and install new exhibits.
Those exhibits this year will include a rare collection of artifacts from the 1952 movie “The Greatest Show on Earth” that were donated by longtime board member Dominic Yodice. Another exhibit will feature hand-carved horses and circus wagons donated by a family in Massachusetts.
Cline said the goal is to give visitors something new to see every year, and with the addition of the artifacts salvaged from the Terrell Jacobs property, there’s all kinds of new items to check out.
“Most people will never have seen this stuff before,” he said. “We don’t want you to come back here every year and see the same thing. Every time you come back, you should see something different.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.