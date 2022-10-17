Lori Tate has plenty of experience filling out paperwork and dealing with federal and state programs. Working for the Kokomo Housing Authority, she helped people apply for things like social security and food stamps. But when it came to applying for her own Medicare, she said, things were different.
Hours spent comparing different plans had yielded a handful of options. Tate decided to call Samaritan Caregivers to speak with someone trained in the State Health Insurance Program before locking in her choice. As Samaritan Caregivers begins its annual open enrollment program, she’s been recommending the free service to other people.
The open enrollment program has already started and will run through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, Samaritan Caregivers staff and volunteers who trained in the SHIP program will help people update or sign up for Medicare plans.
“The people that I've sent say the same thing that I say, they couldn't believe how easy it was and how quickly they knew what was best for them,” Tate said.
When Rebekah Gillum, the Samaritan Caregivers SHIP representative, speaks to clients, she tries to emphasize the importance of checking their Medicare annually. While some people assume rising prices are simply a part of life, Gillum said, that isn’t necessarily the case with Medicare.
In one instance, she shared, Samaritan Caregivers was able to help someone save $70 a month.
The volunteers and staff will also help people who are signing up for Medicare for the first time. She added that people who aren’t able to lock in their plans in time could face penalties that follow them through the rest of their lives.
Gillum emphasized the consultations are free and the group isn’t selling a product.
“I'm not selling them anything. We only are going through and picking out their Medicare options,” Gillum said. “If you want to know if something is legit or a good deal, come to me because I can compare every plan out there.”
People visiting the SHIP events should bring their Medicare card, insurance cards and a list of their medications and doses, Gillum said.
Other than the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library events, visitors are encouraged to set up appointments by calling Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
