Kevin Johnston, Duke Energy manager of Government & Community Relations, awarded a $5,000 grant to Samaritan Caregivers in support of their Grocery Program for seniors.
The grant will address food insecurity for seniors served by Samaritan Caregivers, adding to resources for groceries from the city of Kokomo, Community Development Block Grant funding.
“When times are tough, many of our neighbors may not know where they’ll find their next meal,” said Johnston. “We’re committed to supporting organizations like Samaritan Caregivers that are working hard every day to meet the needs of seniors in our community and bridge the gap for those impacted by food insecurity.”
Forty-five seniors receive $40 of grocery assistance each month. This prevents older adults living independently from having to choose between food and meds, according to a recent news release from Samaritan Caregivers.
“We are grateful to Duke Energy for their continued community engagement that makes a positive difference for seniors aging in place,” added Jamey Henderson, Samaritan Caregivers executive director. “Thank you for changing the lives of those we serve together.”
