With the 2018 closure of Vans Warped Tour, pop punk and emo music fans lost an annual gathering of their favorite bands.
Hoping to fill the void left by Warped Tour’s closure, The Maine and its label, 8123 Records, organized a new festival in 2019 that would feature similar acts, but keep the bands on one stage instead of several stages with conflicting schedules.
Now in its fourth year, the Sad Summer Festival is stopping in Indianapolis on Saturday. There are eight bands expected to appear on the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.
Taking Back Sunday, The Maine and PVRIS are headlining the festival. Younger bands, like Hot Mulligan and Mom Jeans, will take the stage earlier in the day. Motion City Soundtrack will also make an appearance as a special musical guest.
During a May phone call with the Tribune, Kennedy Brock, rhythm guitarist for The Maine, explained he grew up listening to the distorted guitar-heavy groups reminiscent of Warped Tour mainstays.
“I loved going to Warped Tour over the years, different festivals, concerts, things like that,” Brock said, adding Sad Summer is his band’s way of trying to keep the spirit of Warped Tour going.
“It's a great experience,” Brock said. “I love that the bands we love get to be on it and that people enjoy coming to see it.”
Sad Summer Festival also gives the band an opportunity to tour with artists they wouldn’t otherwise get to meet.
For example, the band met Charlotte Sands during a previous Sad Summer Festival. The Maine had been working on a song at the time and was throwing around the idea of bringing in a female vocalist. Brock and his bandmates instantly hit it off with Sands and decided she would be a good fit for their song, “Loved You a Little,” which was released in January 2022.
The song also featured Taking Back Sunday, a headliner in this year’s Sad Summer Festival and one of the bands Brock, and some of his bandmates, grew up listening to.
The guitarist remembered meeting Taking Back Sunday in the early 2010s. At the time, he didn’t think The Maine could fit in with Taking Back Sunday.
“In reality, we just ended up meshing with them so well,” Brock said, later adding, “We got to learn and grow from those dudes a lot.”
Although it was an intimidating experience, Brock said he and his bandmates now consider Taking Back Sunday’s members to be friends. When they wind up at the same festivals, which happens frequently, the two bands like to hangout with each other.
With The Maine and Taking Back Sunday co-headlining the Sad Summer Festival, Brock said he hopes to perform “Loved You a Little” with Adam Lazzara, Taking Back Sunday’s lead vocalist.
Other than the Sad Summer-inspired single, Brock said The Maine will primarily focus on playing the band’s newer work, such as “blame” and “how to exit a room,” two singles that were released last month to tease The Maine’s upcoming self-titled album.
“I'm just excited to get back on the road,” Brock said.
