Such was the case on Wednesday afternoon, during a drive-by parade salute for Veterans Day organized by the local VFW Post 1152.
Normally on Veterans Day, the VFW and other military organizations are able to physically visit local nursing homes and assisted living facilities to honor the military men and women that reside there.
But with COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, VFW Commander John Meeks said they had to improvise a little bit this year.
“Our president of the auxiliary brought it [the parade] up, and I thought it was an absolutely great idea because with COVID, we can’t go and visit them,” Meeks said. “… And actually by doing this, we’re going to be recognizing more of our veterans here, especially those who can’t get out.”
Along with the VFW, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, the Kokomo Police Department, the Kokomo Fire Department, the Indiana National Guard and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency also joined the dozen car parade, which snaked its way throughout town and drove by eight facilities in all.
And while Wednesday’s parade was a way to show gratitude to those who served, it was also a cause for celebration, Meeks noted.
“We just want to thank these vets for their service and let them know we’re thinking about them,” he said.
“That’s kind of the whole idea, to just hope they’ll remember it and hope that we bring a little bit of joy to their day on Veterans Day. … This is just a day for people that wore the uniform and served their country and took that time out of their lives. It’s just a great day.”
Moore reiterated Meek’s comments, saying that Wednesday’s drive-by salute to veterans is indicative of this city’s support for men and women who have worn the uniform.
“Well, with this community, it’s great that so many honor and support our veterans every day of the year,” he said. “I’m sure it’s been hard for them during this pandemic, and Veterans Day is probably even tougher to feel like they may not be remembered. ... So to participate in this is truly an honor.”
Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo Executive Director Nan Albright is one of those that’s seen the effects of isolation on the facility’s residents firsthand due to COVID.
But on Wednesday, Albright also saw something else flicker on the faces of of the residents who came out to view the parade.
Hope.
“It was just amazing,” Albright said, wiping tears from her eyes. “In the midst of everything we have going on, that the community still remembers. These people built our country and built our community.
“And for people to still remember them and recognize them, we all needed something special today. They came out and provided it big time. It was very moving and very special, and we just can’t thank them enough for thinking of us.”
Around the country
Celebrations marking Veterans Day gave way to somber virtual gatherings Wednesday, with many of the nation’s veterans homes barring visitors to protect their residents from the surging coronavirus that has killed thousands of former members of the U.S. military.
Cemeteries decorated with American flags were silent as well, as many of the traditional ceremonies were canceled. With infections raging again nationwide, several veterans homes are fighting new outbreaks.
In New York City, a quiet parade of military vehicles, with no spectators, rolled through Manhattan to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue. President Donald Trump took part in an observance at Arlington National Cemetery, while President-elect Joe Biden placed a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.
More than 4,200 veterans have died from COVID-19 at hospitals and homes run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and nearly 85,000 have been infected, according to the department.
That death toll does not include an untold number who have died in private or state-run veterans facilities, including the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts, which had nearly 80 deaths earlier this year. Two former administrators were charged with criminal offenses after an investigation found that “utterly baffling” decisions caused the disease to run rampant there.
American veterans are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their age and underlying health conditions, some of which can be traced to exposure to the Vietnam-era defoliant Agent Orange and smoke from burning oilfields in the Persian Gulf.
All told, the coronavirus has taken almost a quarter-million lives in the U.S., or about four times the number of American military deaths in Vietnam.
The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has barred all visitors for two weeks after a staff member tested positive in late October. It honored the veterans throughout the day with gifts, treats, music and a virtual ceremony.
Officials also remembered those who died at the home in western Massachusetts. “Those veterans that we lost will not be forgotten, and we’ll be sure to use their memory that a tragedy like that won’t happen again,” said state Rep. Aaron Vega.
In Idaho, 33 residents of the state veterans home in Boise have tested positive, including nine on Tuesday, said home administrator Rick Holloway. Six have died, and four are hospitalized.
On Veterans Day, the home is normally full of family members, community groups and officials who gather to thank the former members of the military for their service. This year, the halls were empty, and the home planned to serve residents a special prime rib dinner in their rooms.
“It’s a different environment right now — very, very quiet, and the care we’re providing is more one-on-one activities,” Holloway said.
