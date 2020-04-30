Being told that you or someone you love has cancer can be one of the scariest moments of your life.
And it’s in those confusing moments that Dr. John Salter, medical oncologist with Howard Community Regional Health, offers his patients a gentle touch, a reassuring hug or simply a shoulder to cry on.
But with COVID-19 impacting the way many medical practices — including cancer care — has to operate on a daily basis, those moments can often be challenging, Salter said.
“Business is usual in that cancer didn’t get the message about coronavirus, so I’m still seeing [newly established cancer] people in the office,” he noted. “Of course I’m wearing a mask, and they’re wearing a mask. And what’s really hard is that they’re coming in alone when they’d normally have their spouses or family members. So you can see the fear and anxiety when I’m telling them often very devastating news.
“And it pains me to see the look in their eyes,” Salter continued. “You have to look at their eyes only because you can’t see their facial expressions with these masks on. And they can’t see the look of sympathy on my face because I’m wearing a mask. It’s a very humanistic thing when you look at somebody in the face and can read their facial expressions, but now all that’s being taken away from the experience because of this [virus].”
How doctors deliver a cancer diagnosis isn’t the only issue that’s changed either, Salter noted, as COVID-19 has also impacted what type of procedures oncologists can perform.
While some areas of cancer treatment are urgent and in need of immediate response, Salter said some treatments like monthly injections or chemotherapy for terminally ill patients are delayed right now, though he hopes that delay ends soon.
Other routine screenings like mammograms, pap smears and colonoscopies have also been put on hold, Salter noted, leaving oncologists fearful that by the time they are able to diagnose certain types of cancer, it might be too late.
“The big fear among our specialties is there are a lot of cancers that haven’t been diagnosed that would have been diagnosed in this timeframe,” Salter said. “So now we’re afraid that we’re going to open the floodgates so to speak when business comes back online, and the volume of people might increase as a consequence.”
But there are still shining moments and red letter days amid all the confusion that COVID-19 has caused, and those are the days that Salter holds onto tightly.
“One of the things that you do when you’re a cancer doctor is that you get to know people on a very intimate level,” he said. “People become almost like family members to you, and you grow to know them over the years. So as I have started calling more and more patients at home, it’s funny how many will ask, ‘Doc, how are you doing? How is your family?’ Here they are at home with cancer, and the very first thing they worry about is my health or my family’s health and safety.
“It just goes to show you that through all this, people are still very sincere and caring,” he continued. “Even people that should be worrying about themselves are very selflessly worrying about me. It just reminds me of why I do this job and why I went into this in the first place.”
And even though COVID-19 can alter a lot of areas in life, it can’t change one thing, Salter noted.
Hope.
“I think this is a scary time for all of us,” he said. “We’re all facing something terrifying and unknown. In a way, we’re all experiencing what cancer patients experience every day. But I want people to realize that even in the darkest times, there is hope. There’s always hope.”
