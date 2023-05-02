TIPTON — You could almost hear Tipton resident Kegan Schmicker’s smile reach its way through the telephone Tuesday night.
“The first word that comes to my mind is elated about the decision today,” he told the Tribune.
Minutes earlier, Schmicker — who serves as executive director of the Tipton County Chamber of Commerce — was announced as the Republican party’s candidate vying for Tipton Mayor in this fall’s General Election.
Schmicker beat out his Republican opponent, current Tipton District 3 City Councilman Rick Chandler with 52.93% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.
“My focus on the campaign was really about presenting a vision for the city of Tipton and really kind of lean in to the ideas and excitement that had been shared in our community over the years,” Schmicker said. “And so I think that was a strategy that of course was successful. People bought into this vision about what the city of Tipton could be in the future. And I, along with the rest of the voters in the city, am excited about what Tipton’s future holds.”
And while Schmicker laughed and said he might take a short respite to recharge his batteries after a hard-fought midterm campaign, he also said he’s excited to continue the progress he’s seen since he first announced his run for mayor in May 2022.
“In a small community, I think it’s going to take all of us in the city of Tipton to come together and band behind this vision of what the future holds for the city,” he said. “That’s the kind of leader I want to be. I want to be the leader who’s focused on executing projects and completing projects that benefit the citizens and residents of the city of Tipton.
“So that’s what I’m excited about,” Schmicker added. “That’s what I look forward to. And I think for the city of Tipton, my opponent and I alike spent a lot of time talking to residents. So that’s what we’ll continue to do is get with the residents of the city of Tipton and make sure their voices are heard and that we’re strategic and intentional about making Tipton a better place.”
And though Chandler admitted that tonight wasn’t necessarily his night, he too was proud of the campaign he led.
“I’ll tell you this, I left everything on the field,” he said. “I did everything I could to be elected. I had a great group of volunteers and was in this race for the right reasons. I believe in Tipton, and I have a heart for our community. And I will continue having a heart for our community. I am proud of the campaign I ran. I felt like it was a clean campaign focused on the issues. In the end, I said I would leave it in God’s hands and the hands of the voters, and that’s exactly what I did.”
Due to no Democrats having filed for candidacy on the midterm ballot, Schmicker doesn’t yet know his opponent for this year’s General Election, which will take place Nov. 7.
Democrats have until July 3 to file a candidate.
Along with the race for mayor, there were two other contested races in the city of Tipton on Tuesday night.
In the race for Tipton Common Council, District 1, Richard J. Vautaw (45.83%) won the nod over his opponents Adam Johnson (32.87%) and Brad Whitman (21.30%).
For Tipton Common Council, District 3, Tim W. Richards (55.29%) beat out his opponent Justin Hoover (44.71%).
