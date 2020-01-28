PERU – Schneider Electric has announced another round of layoffs in a move that union officials say will lead to the factory closing by the end of April.
The company last month informed the Indiana Department of Workforce Development it was laying off 34 workers during a two-week period starting on Feb. 28. Of those affected, 30 are manufacturing operators.
Tony Wickersham, a grand lodge representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), which represents the plant, said only between 70 and 80 people are still working at the facility.
The plant employed 306 workers when the company made the surprise announcement nearly a year ago that it was closing the factory and transferring most of the production to its facility in Monterrey, Mexico.
At the time, the Schneider Electric plant, which produced switchgear and switchboard apparatus, was one of the largest employers in Miami County.
The company has steadily been laying off workers since July. From October to December, nearly 100 employees were terminated.
Now, another round of layoffs is anticipated at the end of March. Wickersham said after that, there will only be a “handful” of employees left at the plant, located at 252 N. Tippecanoe St.
The anticipated shutdown of the facility will take place at the end of April, he said.
The closure will bring an end to the company’s more than 110-year history in Peru. Schneider Electric opened in the city in the early 1900s and was consistently one of the largest employers in the county.
The company said the closure was in “response to competitive market dynamics and to meet the needs of Schneider Electric’s customers.”
The company’s announcement last February that the plant was closing came as a shock to workers and union officials, who then spent two months scrambling to convince the company to stay open. Negotiations fell apart in late March.
Our Revolution, which advocates for progressive political values, also organized a weeks-long rally outside the factory in August in an attempt to persuade company officials to keep the plant open, but those efforts ultimately fizzled out.
Because so much of the plant’s production is moving to Mexico, workers have had access to a federal program to help them find new employment.
The Trade Adjustment Program was established in 2015 through the U.S. Department of Labor to provide aid to workers who lose their jobs, or whose hours of work and wages are reduced, as a result of increased imports.
Through the program, Schneider Electric workers are eligible for training, job search and relocation allowances, income support and other reemployment services.
Wickersham said some employees have utilized the program and decided to go back to school for more education.
In 2014, employees went on a two-week strike during contract bargaining between the company and the union, which claimed the company didn’t offer high enough pay raises for entry-level employees. The initial offer also froze pension benefits.
The strike ended after union officials said they felt they won improvements in key areas in the new three-year contract. Wickersham said new hires at the plant were making around $18 an hour. The average wage was around $23 an hour.
After the new contract was ratified, the company implemented major layoffs at the plant, cutting more than 130 workers in two years.
