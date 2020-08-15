IRTA awards scholarship
Helen Park is the Indiana Retired Teachers Association Region 3 Scholarship recipient. She attends Purdue, where she is majoring in education.
IRTA offers one $2,000 scholarship in each of the 10 IRTA regions. Candidates must be recommended by an IRTA member. Applications are available at irta.com.
Applicants must be a college sophomore or junior preparing for a teaching career.
Local students earn degrees
The following local students have earned degrees from their universities:
- Valdosta State University: Melody Pancheri of Kokomo
- Western Governors University: Danny Melton, Tyler Shirey, Wendy Hendrix and Cheyenne Elwell, all of Kokomo
Local students make lists
The following local students have made the dean's list or president's list:
- University of Alabama: Marie Burns of Galveston
- University of Kentucky: Charis Ele Ojo Uredo Ebikwo of Kokomo and Meghan Greer of Russiaville
