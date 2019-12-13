Local students named
scholar semifinalists
Sariya Bonesteel, Megan Johnson and Victoria Leeder, students at Eastern High School, have been named semifinalists for the 2020 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.
There were 1,928 high school seniors selected as semifinalists from a pool of 93,075 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.
The semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.
First AMVETS, Lowe’s
scholarship awarded
Cedric Tyler of Kokomo has won the first Lowe’s + AMVETS Scholarship.
He was presented with the scholarship on Nov. 21 at American Legion Pot #6 in Kokomo.
Hedrick wins scholarship
from Greek Club
Molly Hedrick is the winner of the annual $400 Kokomo Greek Club Scholarship.
Hedrick graduated from Kokomo High School and is currently a student at Purdue University majoring in marketing.
She is the daughter of Nicholas and Buffey Hedrick.
Gov. taking applications
for fellowship program
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that applications will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2020 for the 2020-2021 Governor’s Fellowship.
The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.
“Our Governor’s Fellows are such a valuable piece to our team,” Holcomb said in a press release. “The wide range of assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner.”
The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees in either the fall 2019 or spring 2020. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.
The application and submission guidelines can be found online atwww.in.gov/gov/fellowship.htm.
Local students earn
degree from WGU
Kristi Hull of Galveston has earned her Master of Science, Accounting degree, and Alycia Daleo of Kokomo has earned her Master of Education, Learning and Technology degree from Western Governors University.
Right to Life essay
contest is underway
Howard County students in grades 7-12 are eligible to enter the Right to Life contest to win scholarship money.
The deadline for submissions is Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Essay winners will be announced on the HCRTL Facebook page on Tuesday, March 31.
For guidelines, visit howardcountyRTL.org.
Registration open
at community college
Registration for classes that start Jan. 13 and March 16 is open at Ivy Tech Community College and the admissions offices at Kokomo and Logansport locations are available Mondays through Fridays to help prospective students get ready to start class.
“With our expanded list of eight-week courses, Ivy Tech is offering more options for people to kick-start their journey to a better future,” said Kates Brommeland, admissions director for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, in a press release. “It means students can pick the start date that best fits their schedule to begin – or resume – the college education that can prepare them for better and higher-paying jobs.”
Students can register at Ivy Tech Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Ivy Tech recommends that students come with a government-issued photo identification, 2017 and 2018 tax information, and SAT/ACT/PSAT scores and/or high school or college transcripts.
Members of the admissions team are available to ask questions in advance. Contact Carlee Cook at ccook183@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5487 for the Kokomo Campus or Jovita Flores at jflores26@ivytech.edu or 574-398-6097 for the Logansport site.
Sciences educator
joins extension service
Allison Hillis joined Purdue Extension of Howard County in October, filling the role of Health and Human Sciences educator.
Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences provides education to people of all ages in Indiana’s 92 counties.
As the HHS educator, Hillis will be offering workshops and information on a variety of topics throughout the county. Hillis brings over 10 years of experience in the early childhood education field.
