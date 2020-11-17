Ceres Solutions offers scholarships
In its continuing effort to support youth pursuing careers in agriculture, Ceres Solutions will offer $25,000 through scholarships to high school seniors and college students. Students receiving the scholarships are selected based on their commitment to agricultural youth programs and their desire to pursue higher education.
“Our employee group and our Board of Directors strongly believe in investing in education, and in particular, it is a privilege to support students from the local farm families we serve," says Jeff Troike, Ceres Solutions Cooperative CEO. "Students who are passionate about agriculture and demonstrate leadership will be the best advocates of our industry in the years to come."
Selection criteria emphasizes involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Students must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members. They must be entering their freshman year of college in the fall of 2021. Since committing to offering a scholarship program, it is estimated Ceres and its predecessor co-ops have provided more than $225,000 in scholarships to local students.
Students interested in applying for these scholarships or learning more about Ceres Solutions should visit the website at www.ceres.coop or contact David Smith at 800-992-3495, ext. 279. Completed scholarship forms must be submitted by March 1.
Ivy Tech offering free classes, training
Ivy Tech Community College has announced it is offering free classes and training for 10,000 participants. The college is elevating its commitment to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 experiencing unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs across the state. Participants may take more than one class or training in a range of relevant high-demand areas.
Those interested can obtain detailed information about the classes and training, and register for free, by visiting ivytech.edu/RapidRecovery.
Classes and training sessions that are currently being offered as part of the initiative include:
- Advanced manufacturing: Industry 4.0 silver level multi-skill maintenance and operations.
- Technician certifications (associate, electrical systems, electric motor control systems, motor control troubleshooting and pneumatic systems.
- Tools of the Industry with Autodesk: Introduction to CAD, CAM, and practical CNC machining, Fusion 360 introduction to CAD and CAM, simulation analysis for mechanical engineers, 3-axis machining with Fusion 360, introduction to mechanical engineering design and manufacturing, and modeling and design for mechanical engineers.
