Tri Kappa Beta chapter
offering scholarships
Tri Kappa’s Beta Lambda Chapter is offering four $500 scholarships to eligible students.
Two will be given to students enrolled at Indiana University-Kokomo, Purdue Polytechnic Institute Kokomo or Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo.
Two will be given to Howard County residents attending college outside of Howard County.
Applications must be completed and returned by Nov. 2. They can be obtained by sending an email request to rnrwright@sbcglobal.net.
Fine Art Gallery
closed for fall break
The PCS Fine Art Gallery located in Peru High School, 401 N. Broadway, will be closed for fall break from Oct. 3-11. It will reopen Oct. 12 and the hours will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The PCS Fine Art Gallery follows the school calendar and will be closed when school is not is session due to weather and holidays.
Currently on display is a “Women Artists of the Suffrage Era” on loan from the Richmond Art Museum which showcases portraits, landscapes and florals of female artists from the turn of the century to 1930. Also, on display at this time is artwork from its permanent collection and Underwood and Underwood historic stereo views.
For additional showings or viewings, contact Alexandria Blong at 765-475-2425 or ablong@peru.k12.in.us for availability.
Ivy Tech offering
free classes, training
Ivy Tech Community College has announced it is offering free classes and training for 10,000 participants. The college is elevating its commitment to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 experiencing unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs across the state. Participants may take more than one class or training in a range of relevant high-demand areas.
Those interested can obtain detailed information about the classes and
training, and register for free, by visiting ivytech.edu/RapidRecovery/.
Classes and training sessions that are currently being offered as part of the initiative include: Advanced manufacturing: Industry 4.0 silver level multi-skill maintenance and operations.
Technician certifications (associate, electrical systems, electric motor control systems, motor control troubleshooting and pneumatic systems.
Tools of the Industry with Autodesk: Introduction to CAD, CAM, and practical CNC machining, Fusion 360 introduction to CAD and CAM, simulation analysis for mechanical engineers, 3-axis machining with Fusion 360, introduction to mechanical engineering design and manufacturing, and modeling and design for mechanical engineers.
