Ivy Tech to offer
food manager course
Two-day course prepares students to take certification exam
Ivy Tech Community College is offering an instructor-led training course Nov. 2 and 4 to prepare students to take the Certified Professional Food Manager (CPFM) certification exam. The two-day class will meet in the Room 202 of the Main Building on Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.
Indiana Code 410-IAC7-22 requires mandatory certification of at least one person who oversees the food safety operation within each food establishment. This course will prepare individuals to take and pass the 85-question, multiple-choice certification exam. Participants in this course will study sanitation management, food safety hazards, factors that affect food borne illness, personal hygiene, the use and calibration of temperature measuring instruments, and many more topics.
Upon successful completion of the exam, students will receive a certification and their name will be added to the National Registry of Food Managers. The certification is valid for five years. The course fee is $210 and includes the manual, all materials and the certification exam. The class will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, and Wednesday, Nov. 4, and will be led by instructor Ed Norris of the Indiana Environmental Health Association and retired inspector and trainer with the Indiana State Department of Health Food Protection Program.
To register for the Certified Professional Food Manager Certification preparatory course or for more information, contact Susan Turrill at sturrill@ivytech.edu.
Primrose awards
scholarship
Primrose employee, Sabrina Miller was recently awarded the Primrose $1,000 educational scholarship.
All Primrose employees pursuing educational goals in their 40 locations across the country were eligible to apply for this scholarship.
Collins, was one of just two winners selected.
Correctional program
awards scholarship
Christopher Dicken, of Peru, was awarded a scholarship from the Correctional Professional Assistance Fund of Indiana (CPFI) Scholarship Program.
Dicken is the son of Jeff and Stephanie Dicken; Jeff is an Accountant 2 in the Miami Correctional Facility (MCF) Business Office.
The scholarship was presented by MCF Warden Bill Hyatte, with Jeff Dicken present as well.
Christopher plans to study at Indiana University (IU), majoring in Political Science and wants to participate in the Pre-Law track at IU in hopes of one day attending law school.
