IUK waiving college application fee next week
Prospective students can enroll at Indiana University Kokomo for free between Sept. 19 and 26.
Part of College Go Week, the initiative aims to increase the number of Hoosiers with bachelor’s degrees.
To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/vt3cm4mb.
Applications usually cost $35.
Northwestern to upgrade HVAC systems
Northwestern School Corporation will use money from $510,000 in pandemic relief funding to upgrade its HVAC systems.
The high school weight room is set to receive new rooftop HVAC units.
Each school building across the district will also see improvements.
Room sensors, which detect temperatures, humidity and CO2 levels will replace current ones at each building. New controllers, routers will be installed as well.
Part of pandemic relief funding provided to schools is specifically for improving indoor air quality and ventilation.
Performance Services of Indianapolis was chosen for the Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract, which is an agreement between parties to reduce energy and operating costs of a group of buildings.
The project was approved by the Northwestern school board last week.
IUK named a top regional college
U.S. News & World Report ranked Indiana University Kokomo sixth in its rankings of regional Midwest colleges.
Rankings are based on 17 measures of academic quality, including student-faculty ratio and average federal student loan debt of graduates.
“Students experience more while they are at IU Kokomo, starting with our KEY Summer Institute and fall welcome boot camps, continuing with faculty-mentored research and free or low-cost travel opportunities,” said Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke in a statement. “Finally, they graduate prepared to land a job and begin their careers. I am proud of our faculty and staff for keeping our students at the center of this campus’s mission.”
IUK receives learning loss grant
Indiana University Kokomo was the recipient of a $21,688 grant to help recent high school graduate be successful in college who may have experience learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was part of more than $428,000 awarded by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Indiana Department of Education.
Funding came via the CARES Act. IUK was one of 20 college to receive a Learning Support Grant.
Spots open for Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake Run/Walk
GREENTOWN – There is still time to sign up for the 5K run and walk in memory of Greentown native Aimee Romero.
Set for Oct. 2, there will be a kids fun run at 8:15 a.m., with the 5K run and walk starting at 9 a.m.
The event begins at 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, and will raise money for the Aimee Romero Scholarship Fund, as well as support domestic violence awareness.
To sign up or donate visit: https://tinyurl.com/982zw2pj.
Ivy Tech to launch new career development program
Ivy Tech will launch its new Career Coaching and Employer Connections program with a livestream grand opening from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The event will be livestreamed on the IvyEvents app, and the Kokomo campus will have a watch party from noon to 1 p.m. in Hingst Hall in the Health Professions Center.
The new program will combine career development and employer outreach to prepare students for the workforce, according to a news release.
The program will help students build a portfolio they can show to employers, which will include a cover letter, professional network connections and work and learn experience. Career coaching and building relationships with employers to gain experience are other parts of the program.
The Career Coaching and Employer Connections program also serves to benefit employers by helping them find talent and by aligning student experience with employer needs.
Tri-Central students rewarded for AP success
SHARPSVILLE – Thirty-two Tri-Central High School students received reimbursement checks for their success on Advanced Placement exams.
Students who scored a 3 or higher were reimbursed for the cost to take the test. A tradition at Tri-Central, 41 checks went to 32 students.
“It’s more of a reward for scoring that high,” Superintendent Dave Driggs said.
A score of 3 or higher usually means the student can receive college credit for the course.
Tri-Central usually has between 30% and 40% of its senior class take an AP course, according to Driggs.
Tipton Dairy Queen hosting dine to donate for THS band
TIPTON – The Tipton Dairy Queen will donate a portion of its sales to the Tipton High School Band Department on Tuesday.
Customers need to mention the band department when ordering.
Dairy Queen is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
