Purdue alumni seeking nominations
The Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2021 Certificate of Distinction award, the highest award of the association.
The Certificate of Distinction recognizes those who have significantly contributed to agriculture, forestry or natural resources through professional accomplishments, organization involvement, community service and other activities. Nominees do not need to be alumni of Purdue University or residents of Indiana.
The nomination form and requirements are found at purdue.ag/CD. Nominators are encouraged to solicit letters of recommendation from those who can attest to the nominee’s accomplishments and emphasize the impact of a nominee’s work.
Nominations must be completed by Oct. 22.
Submissions may be sent to: Danica Kirkpatrick, Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association, 715 W. State St., West Lafayette, IN, 47907 or electronically to danica@purdue.edu.
A committee selected by the president of the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association screens the nominees and presents a finalist list to the alumni board of directors, which will make the final selections. The 2021 Certificate of Distinction awards will be presented at the Purdue Agriculture Alumni Fish Fry in February. Award recipients will be notified of the selections by Dec. 1.
The 2019 Certificate of Distinction recipients were Beth Bechdol, Dale Griffin, Roger Hadley II, Mark Legan, Renee McKee and William “Brad” Smith.
Junior Achievement seeking nominations
Junior Achievement of Central Indiana is seeking nominations for its 17th annual Indy’s Best and Brightest event, presented by KPMG LLP.
The event will honor 100 of central Indiana’s most outstanding young professionals, age 40 and under, in 10 different industry categories.
The categories honored include the following: Accounting; Banking & Financial Services; Education & Nonprofit; Government; Health & Life Sciences; Law; Manufacturing, Retail & Services; Media, Entertainment & Sports; Real Estate, Development & Construction; and Technology.
Ten finalists from each category will be chosen by a selection committee and announced in September. One winner from each category will be announced during the event in March 2021. Event details will be forthcoming.
Visit www.indysbestandbrightest.org to nominate someone for one of the 10 categories described and for additional event details. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 20.
All 100 finalists will receive an award and the winner in each category will be announced at the event.
Proceeds from Indy’s Best and Brightest benefit Junior Achievement of Central Indiana programs. Contact Renea Gates at 317-252-5900, ext. 10, or rgates@jaindy.org with any questions.
High school students invited to compete in poetry contest
The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation is presenting Poetry Out Loud in partnership with the Indiana Arts Commission.
This national arts education program encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills and build self-confidence, while also learning more about both classic and contemporary poetry.
During the 2020/21 school year, schools are invited to participate in classroom and school wide contests (virtual or in-person), advancing to a state competition in March 2021. State champions will advance to the national finals, to take place in April 2021, where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.
The Indiana Arts Commission will work with interested schools to include them in the official Poetry Out Loud program. Schools that are not in the official program may conduct their own contests using the online resources. Contact Stephanie Haines at shaines@iac.in.gov or visit poetryoutloud.org for more information.
For further information on Poetry Out Loud, www.in.gov/arts/2560.htm.
Ivy Tech offering free classes, training
Ivy Tech Community College has announced it is offering free classes and training for 10,000 participants. The college is elevating its commitment to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 experiencing unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs across the state. Participants may take more than one class or training in a range of relevant high-demand areas.
Those interested can obtain detailed information about the classes and training, and register for free, by visiting ivytech.edu/RapidRecovery/.
Classes and training sessions that are currently being offered as part of the initiative include:
Advanced manufacturing: Industry 4.0 silver level multi-skill maintenance and operations.
Technician certifications (associate, electrical systems, electric motor control systems, motor control troubleshooting and pneumatic systems.
Tools of the Industry with Autodesk: Introduction to CAD, CAM, and practical CNC machining, Fusion 360 introduction to CAD and CAM, simulation analysis for mechanical engineers, 3-axis machining with Fusion 360, introduction to mechanical engineering design and manufacturing, and modeling and design for mechanical engineers.
