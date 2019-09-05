Local residents
earn their degrees
Various local students were awarded college degrees recently.
They include:
• Western Governors University: Amie Atkisson of Flora; Rebecca Hendershot of Russiaville; September Murphy, Bryanna Kidwell, Cidnee Ward, Deborah Drazich and Amy Huffman, all of Kokomo.
• Mary Lucas of Kokomo graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in May 2019 with a BFA in film and animation.
Students named
to dean’s lists
Various local students were named to dean’s lists recently.
They include:
• Quinlan Armstrong of Kokomo was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester Dean's List at Goshen College.
• Chelsey Arvin of Russiaville and Avery Hill of Kokomo were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Franklin College.
• Lilli Cook, Holly Granfield, Dakota Smith and Ann Stahl, all of Kokomo, were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Manchester University.
• Meghan Greer of Russiaville, and Charis Ele Ojo Uredo Ebikwo of Kokomo were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky.
Scholarships available
for aspiring teachers
Aspiring Indiana teachers can apply for up to $30,000 in financial aid with the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The scholarship provides up to $7,500 per year of college (up to $30,000 total) for top performing Hoosier students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after earning their degrees.
Interested students should apply by Nov. 30 at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
To qualify, students must either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year. Current college freshmen and sophomores are eligible for the scholarship, but priority will be given to high school students.
Comcast awards local
student scholarship
Cadence Coy of Kokomo was recently awarded a Comcast NBCUniversal $2,500 scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.
Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills.
Community First
names winners
Community First Bank of Indiana recently awarded scholarships to the following students:
Chris Hyman is a graduate of Eastern High School and will be attending Purdue University for Computer Science; Brooke Morris is a graduate of Taylor High School and will be attending IU Bloomington for Business Marketing; Christopher Nierman is a graduate of Taylor High School and will be attending Indiana Wesleyan University to study Secondary Education. Additional information can be found at www.cfbindiana.com.
Car transport company
offers scholarships
A-1 Auto Transport, a car shipping and moving company operating in Indiana, is offering eligible students a scholarship.
To be considered as eligible, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. They must have current enrollment at an accredited college or institute.
To enter, the student must write an essay about the auto transport industry in 1,000 or more words. The deadline for essays is March 10, 2020. Students must submit their essays to scholarships@a1autotransport.com along with their name, school name, mailing address, email address, and phone number.
