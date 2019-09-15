Kokomo student receives stethoscope
The 32 members of Trine University’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2021 received stethoscopes from the MPAS faculty. Among those receiving stethoscopes was Rebecca Smith of Kokomo.
Plummer scholarships awarded to students
Key Private Bank and attorney Jeffrey A. Lowry, of the Butcher, Ball, Lowry, McMahan & McClelland law firm, recently awarded $12,000 in scholarships from the Dwaine and Louise Plummer Scholarship fund to medical and nursing students for the 2019-20 school year.
Recipients of medical scholarships are Audia Anders and Isabelle Origer; a renewal of a medical scholarship was awarded to Aurora Parslow; nursing scholarships were awarded to Katie Babbs, Emily Granson, Emma Harbaugh, Clara Hochgesang and Abigail Van Horn; and two renewals of nursing scholarships were awarded to Sarah Connolly and Katelyn Van Horn.
Local woman gets Ball State award
Army Staff Sergeant Dr. Grace Bauson, a 2001 graduate of Northwestern High School, is receiving one of two of this year’s Outstanding Alumni Awards from the Ball State School of Music.
She performed in Ball State’s 8th annual School of Music Showcase on Sept. 13, where she was also presented with the award.
Bauson is a member of the United States Army Field Band and a University of Mary Washington music professor. She received her Bachelor of Music degree from Ball State in 2005, her Master of Music degree from the University of Toronto in 2007, and her Doctor of Arts in Music from Ball State in 2012.
NEA Foundation award goes to NHS teacher
The NEA Foundation recently announced that Stephen Wilson, a world language teacher at Northwestern High School in Kokomo, is one of 45 public school educators who will receive the California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next February in Washington, D.C.
The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated by their peers for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators.
Taylor marching band takes first at competition
The Taylor High School Marching Titans competed in the first competition of the season on Sept. 7h at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
The show, titled “The Gift of Home,” is performed by the 54 member marching band, and portrays a young couple during the 1940s faced with military deployment.
Band Director Max Johnson dedicated the performance to local Vietnam veteran Jeff Hightower, United States Army.
The Marching Titans earned Best General Effect, Best Visual and took first place at the Lafayette Jefferson Invitational.
