Western band
takes first place
The Western Marching Panthers and Color Guard earned first place in Open Class C Sept. 21 at the Meijer/Ray Skillman Greenwood Invitational, in Greenwood.
In addition to first place, the Panthers also earned the following Caption Awards: Best Music, Best Visual, Best General Effect, Best Color Guard and Best Percussion. They also won the People’s Choice Award.
Local students
enroll at Belmont
Belmont University kicked off classes for its fall 2019 semester with a record-breaking enrollment number as the university welcomed 8,481 students to campus, including Grace Guerre, Justice Martin and Elizabeth Patterson, all of Kokomo.
Scholarship available
for aspiring teachers
Howard County lawmakers encourage aspiring teachers planning or pursuing a degree in education to apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.
Current high school seniors, college freshmen and college sophomores can earn a renewable scholarship of up to $7,500 each year for four academic years, totaling $30,000. Recipients must maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year, and commit to teaching for five consecutive years in Indiana after earning their degree.
To apply before the Nov. 30 deadline, visit www.LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.
Peru student is
on Dean’s List
Deborah Finicle of Peru is one of the students from Trine University's College of Graduate and Professional Studies named to the Dean's List for the Summer 2019 term.
DePauw announces
Tiger Pride honor roll
The following student-athletes have been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2019 Spring semester. They include Chase Epp of Russiaville, Marisol Karmel of Galveston, Kaitlyn Daanen of Kokomo, and Grace Filbrun of Cutler.
