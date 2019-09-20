Western, Taylor marchers
compete in invitational
The Western Marching Panthers and Color Guard earned first place in Open Class C on Sept. 14 at the Northwestern Invitational in Kokomo.
The title of this year's show is “In the Eye of the Beholder” with music by Peter Gabriel.
In addition to first place, the Panthers also earned the following Caption Awards: Best Drum Major, Best Percussion, Best Guard, Best Music, Best Visual Effect, Best General Effect; and they also won the People’s Choice Award.
The Taylor High Marching Titans also competed in the invitational. Its show, titled “The Gift of Home,” is performed by the 54-member marching band, and portrays a young couple during the 1940s faced with military deployment.
Band Director Max Johnson dedicated the performance to veterans Jack Blinn, Randy Helder, and Ezekiel Zimmerman.
The Marching Titans earned third place in Class D competition at the Northwestern High School Invitational.
Beta Lamba offers
four scholarships
The Beta Lambda Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa is offering four collegiate scholarships of $500 each.
They include one for an IUK or Ivy Tech student; one for a student who has a dependent child and attends IUK or Ivy Tech; and two for Howard County residents attending college/university. These are all for students currently attending college, not current high school seniors.
Applications must be completed and returned by Nov. 1.
To get an application and for any questions, email laseaman@comcast.net
White Coat ceremony
celebrates F.N.P. students
Thirteen prospective primary health care providers received the symbol of their future careers at Indiana University Kokomo’s annual White Coat ceremony.
Hosted by School of Nursing faculty, the ceremony is a time-honored tradition for family nurse practitioner (F.N.P.) students, to declare their commitment to excellence in patient care and adherence to the values of the profession.
“The white lab coat is worn when the nurse practitioner, similar to the physician, works with patients, as a symbol of professional practice,” said Dean Susan Hendricks. “When the nurse practitioner wears the white coat, he or she puts on the attitudes, values, and professionalism associated with the role.”
F.N.P.s are registered nurses who have completed specialized advanced graduate education, passed national board examinations, and are licensed to manage a broad range of health problems.
Students honored include Raymond Candelaria, Denese Davis, Rachel Irwin Leigha Murphy, Alisha Perryman and Nancy Winterbottom, all of Kokomo; and Jocelyn Azbell of Peru.
Tyson Foods offers
apprenticeship program
A new maintenance trainee apprenticeship program has begun at Tyson Foods in Logansport that provides individuals the opportunity to “get paid while you train.”
Tyson Foods is working with Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area and WorkOne West Central to identify up to 12 qualified applicants for this new tuition-free maintenance trainee program.
Interested individuals may submit their resumes through Indiana Career Connect (www.indianacareerconnect.com, Job Order 9245149). Classes and training will begin Oct. 28.
For additional information, contact Stephen Waddel, apprenticeship coordinator for Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area at 765-252-5545 or swaddel@ivytech.edu; Jovita Flores, assistant director of admissions for Ivy Tech Logansport, at jflores26@ivytech.edu or 574-398-6097; or Treva Nichols, case manager at WorkOne Kokomo, at 765 450-3047 or tnichols@workonewestcentral.org.
